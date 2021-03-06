https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541976-greene-sounds-off-on-gop-after-hill-story

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) on Saturday fired back at her Republican colleagues who told The Hill that they were growing increasingly frustrated with her efforts to delay congressional business by forcing procedural votes to adjourn the House each day.

Greene in a lengthy Twitter thread Saturday shared The Hill article that detailed criticisms from fellow GOP House members, including Reps. Ann WagnerAnn Louise WagnerDemocrats snipe on policy, GOP brawls over Trump Six ways to visualize a divided America House panel spars over GameStop frenzy, trading apps MORE (Mo.), David Joyce David JoyceThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won’t run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won’t run for Portman’s Senate seat MORE (Ohio) and Tim Walberg Timothy (Tim) Lee WalbergGOP scrutiny intensifies on firing of NLRB top attorney READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (Mich.).

The lawmakers said that the futile procedural votes from Greene, which require members to walk to the House floor, are disrupting committee hearings and virtual constituent meetings, making them less effective at representing their own constituents.

In response to the article, Greene tweeted, “I dedicate this thread to my GOP Colleagues,” and, “The headline of this article should read, ‘Marjorie Cares About The People Not The Politicians And Refuses To Join The Swamp.’

“I didn’t get voted into office by politicians, I serve The People,” she added, before launching into a series of rebukes against her GOP colleagues who she said “don’t share the outrage that Republican voters feel about the Democrat’s radical agenda!”

It’s unfortunate that some of my GOP colleagues, who have been in Congress a lot longer than me, don’t share the outrage that Republican voters feel about the Democrat’s radical agenda! Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 6, 2021

“As if a $1.9 trillion dollar woke progressive spending spree with only 9% to covid isn’t enough,” Greene continued. “Dems destroying women’s rights and sports, wiping out religious freedoms, defunding the police, HR1, and erasing gender completely… doesn’t seem to be enough to make some of my GOP colleagues feel like they can actually stand up out of a chair and walk to go vote for a motion to adjourn.”

“They’d rather sit on committee zoom meetings where they are mute and their hands are tied doing nothing,” added the congresswoman, who was removed from her committee assignments last month over past social media posts advancing conspiracy theories and supporting violence against top Democratic leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food Andrew Yang condemns attacks against Asian Americans Congress in lockdown: Will we just ‘get used to it’? MORE (Calif.)

…doesn’t seem to be enough to make some of my GOP colleagues feel like they can actually stand up out of a chair and walk to go vote for a motion to adjourn. They’d rather sit on committee zoom meetings where they are mute and their hands are tied doing nothing. Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 6, 2021

Greene then explained that she calls “for motions to adjourn so that the Democrats can have at least another hour to come to their senses before they vote for this kind of crap.”

“Oddly, some of my GOP colleagues don’t share my outrage and are annoyed with me… for trying to do anything I possibly can to disrupt and stop the Democrats from destroying our country.”

…for trying to do anything I possibly can to disrupt and stop the Democrats from destroying our country. They’re annoyed because it was a little inconvenient and I didn’t tell them ahead of time, so they could just complain to me and try to convince me not to do it. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 6, 2021

The Georgia congresswoman then further railed against her colleagues, saying she was motivated to run for office after she “along with MOST Republican voters lost full confidence in MANY of the Republicans we elect.”

“Here is a little reminder for you,” Greene concluded, directly addressing her fellow Republican lawmakers. “Trump is not on the ticket in 2022.”

“So you better think hard about how your whining sounds to your voters, who really don’t care about how far you have to walk to vote,” she said.

Here is a little reminder for you. Trump is not on the ticket in 2022. So you better think hard about how your whining sounds to your voters, who really don’t care about how far you have to walk to vote. Instead, let’s change the playbook so we can win! — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 6, 2021

Greene had no comment when asked for Saturday’s earlier story about the increasing number of Republicans voting against her motions, though she in a floor speech this week railed against several recent Democratic proposals, including the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that was passed Saturday in the Senate, the anti-discrimination Equality Act and the George Floyd police reform bill.

