(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Under H.R. 5717, firearms would be taxable at 30%, and ammunition would be taxable at 50%. A portion of these taxes would be used toward gun violence prevention research.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., introduced in January H.R. 5717, a bill to allegedly reduce gun violence. What it does is make it very expensive to own and use a gun.

If passed it would, among other measures, require individuals to obtain a FEDERAL LICENSE to possess firearms, raise the minimum age for purchasing firearms and require law enforcement to be notified when an individual does not pass a background check.

