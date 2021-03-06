https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/high-school-baseball-team-suspended-photos-violating-covid-health-orders/

(ABC7) – The varsity baseball team at John Burroughs High School in Burbank has been suspended after pictures emerged on social media that show the team’s seniors violating coronavirus protocols.

The pictures were taken in January as part of a two-decade tradition for varsity seniors on the baseball team to take a photo together for the yearbook. The moms of the athletes organized the photo op, which ended up on social media.

The Burbank Unified School District saw the picture and punished the players for violating COVID-19 safety protocols – not wearing masks and not following proper social distancing.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

