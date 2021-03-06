https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/house-dems-to-take-up-covid-bill-tuesday-wapo-not-expected-to-calculate-how-many-died-during-the-delay/

At the insistence of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, clerks spent many hours reading the text of the CARES Act (which narrowly passed in the Senate today on a party-line vote) out loud in the chamber. “Journalism” being what it is, the Washington Post calculated roughly how many people passed away from Covid-19 during the time the bill was being read aloud:

Now that the bill has passed the Senate, that isn’t stopping the Democrat House leadership from taking a little time before working on the bill:

However, nobody’s holding their breath waiting for a similar spin from the Post about the Dems’ delay:

Maybe they’re going to try and impeach Trump again before working on the bill. We’re only half-joking.

