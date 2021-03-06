https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/house-dems-to-take-up-covid-bill-tuesday-wapo-not-expected-to-calculate-how-many-died-during-the-delay/

At the insistence of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, clerks spent many hours reading the text of the CARES Act (which narrowly passed in the Senate today on a party-line vote) out loud in the chamber. “Journalism” being what it is, the Washington Post calculated roughly how many people passed away from Covid-19 during the time the bill was being read aloud:

A story inspired by @b_fung: Ron Johnson’s forcing the Senate to read the covid relief bill won’t change the outcome, but it will delay passage. During that delay, nearly 1,400 Americans may die of the virus. https://t.co/4dCZXsvn7H — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 4, 2021

They finished earlier than expected. Final estimated toll: 880.https://t.co/4dCZXsvn7H — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 5, 2021

Now that the bill has passed the Senate, that isn’t stopping the Democrat House leadership from taking a little time before working on the bill:

Hoyer: “On Tuesday, the House will consider the Senate’s amended version of the American Rescue Plan, so that we can send this bill to President Biden for his signature early next week.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 6, 2021

However, nobody’s holding their breath waiting for a similar spin from the Post about the Dems’ delay:

WaPo ran an opinion piece on the number of Americans who died from COVID within the 17 hours Republicans made the Senate read the bill. Hoyer now announces Democrats will finish the bill after their long weekend in 3 days. https://t.co/zqTeH2bYmX — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 6, 2021

According to friends at WaPo, @SenRonJohnson asking for the bill to be read (all in one evening) potentially caused the death of 1,400 people. The House taking a long weekend and waiting to move the bill until next Tuesday? Silence. H/t @_WilliamsonBen pic.twitter.com/P7JACJ2XzU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 6, 2021

Maybe they’re going to try and impeach Trump again before working on the bill. We’re only half-joking.

