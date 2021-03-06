https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/it-just-seems-like-sharyl-attkisson-spots-ironic-result-of-media-big-tech-disinformation-policing/

The media and big tech focus on rooting out what they consider disinformation and a bigger focus on fact-checking has really ramped up since the 2020 election, and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson sees the result as somewhat ironic:

It just seems like the more our minders try to convince us they’re protecting us by their “fact checks” and by censoring what they say is disinformation, the more disinformation we get. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 5, 2021

That sure seems to be the case!

It feels like that is the point of it … — Tim Rulez (@TimNorthVan) March 5, 2021

Yea BUT it’s their disinformation so it ok by them! https://t.co/HK8TraWRg0 — Dee (@TweeterNese) March 5, 2021

When it comes to the media in particular, their fact-check hackery on behalf of the Dems knows no bounds:

‘What?’ CNN’s attempted fact check of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ANOTHER ‘journalism’ fail

‘Hope Joe sees this, bro’: WaPo Fact Checker and Glenn Kessler explain how HHS nominee Xavier Becerra didn’t *really* sue a group of nuns

CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale’s fact-check of GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s ‘false ‘FACT CHECK” of AOC turns out to be … false

This Snopes ‘fact check’ of AOC ‘wasn’t even in the Capitol’ during the riot is one for the record books

‘Absurd’! WaPo gets shredded for fact check of GOP ‘attacks’ on Warnock & Ossoff (and guess what’s not mentioned)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

