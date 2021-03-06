https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-makes-history-first-president-100-years-not-hold-press-conference-first-30-days-first-president-open-borders-pandemic/

Joe Biden Makes History!

** Joe Biden is now the first US President in 100 years NOT to hold a press conference in his first 30 days in office.

He can’t.

** Joe Biden is the first US President NOT to hold a State of the Union Address or Joint Session of Congress Address in almost 100 years.

** And Joe Biden is the first US President to COMPLETELY OPEN the US Southern border to illegal aliens, even sick ones, during a pandemic.

And that is just his 40 days in office!

Via One America News:

