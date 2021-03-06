https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/journalism-wapos-cheerleading-for-the-biden-stimulus-is-enough-to-make-n-korean-state-media-blush/

The U.S. Senate passed the CARES Act (what the media and Dems are calling a “Covid-19 stimulus”) on Saturday via a party-line vote of 50-49.

In reporting the news, the Washington Post put Pravda to shame:

The “state media” vibe is strong with that headline!

Yes, except it’s not very funny.

That headline is as subtle as a roundhouse kick to the head from a UFC fighter.

At least it’s obvious that the media narrative is now set in stone.

When Trump was president and a stimulus bill passed, the Post had a very different angle:

Ah, “journalism”!

