https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/journalism-wapos-cheerleading-for-the-biden-stimulus-is-enough-to-make-n-korean-state-media-blush/
The U.S. Senate passed the CARES Act (what the media and Dems are calling a “Covid-19 stimulus”) on Saturday via a party-line vote of 50-49.
In reporting the news, the Washington Post put Pravda to shame:
Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency https://t.co/MrzjVkZBEd
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021
The “state media” vibe is strong with that headline!
Hey, Jeff Bezos, come pick up your newspaper, it’s drunk again…
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 7, 2021
Is this a joke?
— Kambree (@KamVTV) March 7, 2021
Yes, except it’s not very funny.
There was a time when government propaganda was a bit more subtle than this. https://t.co/MMiC5rmFpq
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 7, 2021
That headline is as subtle as a roundhouse kick to the head from a UFC fighter.
This would be mortifying from Pravda.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 7, 2021
North Korean state media is looking at this headline and questioning their commitment to Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/cSdjfXNWJa
— varesident01 (@varesident01) March 7, 2021
Why are you reporting on Biden like a 90s era teen mag would report on Leonardo DiCaprio? https://t.co/galowFmiAc
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 7, 2021
$1400 isn’t “sharply cutting poverty” are you kidding me https://t.co/uvlL17Yl7c
— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) March 7, 2021
At least it’s obvious that the media narrative is now set in stone.
If only we had known that government spending a lot of money cures poverty … why didn’t anyone ever tell us this before? https://t.co/Mhjka2whX1
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) March 7, 2021
Now you know why the fuck nut fact check @GlennKesslerWP rushes to defend Biden every time he lies
WaPo is trying to make North Korean state media blush https://t.co/gz4G5zhTfH
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 7, 2021
“Most glorious Biden rains money from heavens, ending poverty and sickness for all in sign of Democrat strength, mercy, and benevolence” https://t.co/OKfOeI7VfU
— Razor (@hale_razor) March 7, 2021
Biden ended poverty in America with the flick of a pen. Are you not pleased with his mercy? https://t.co/J48Dn2CCQO
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2021
Oh, what a generous king we have. https://t.co/rJKAxWWtxN
— Bossypants Autonomous Zome (@ajenable) March 7, 2021
— kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) March 7, 2021
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 7, 2021
WP:”Showers money on Americans”
The Shower: pic.twitter.com/TiAPpjtp4s
— CJ (@VirgilAbologna) March 7, 2021
When Trump was president and a stimulus bill passed, the Post had a very different angle:
Spot the difference, @washingtonpost? pic.twitter.com/2Rw3fVQZ4d
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 7, 2021
Ah, “journalism”!