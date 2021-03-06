https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/journalism-wapos-cheerleading-for-the-biden-stimulus-is-enough-to-make-n-korean-state-media-blush/

The U.S. Senate passed the CARES Act (what the media and Dems are calling a “Covid-19 stimulus”) on Saturday via a party-line vote of 50-49.

In reporting the news, the Washington Post put Pravda to shame:

Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency https://t.co/MrzjVkZBEd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021

The “state media” vibe is strong with that headline!

Hey, Jeff Bezos, come pick up your newspaper, it’s drunk again… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 7, 2021

Is this a joke? — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 7, 2021

Yes, except it’s not very funny.

There was a time when government propaganda was a bit more subtle than this. https://t.co/MMiC5rmFpq — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 7, 2021

That headline is as subtle as a roundhouse kick to the head from a UFC fighter.

This would be mortifying from Pravda. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 7, 2021

North Korean state media is looking at this headline and questioning their commitment to Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/cSdjfXNWJa — varesident01 (@varesident01) March 7, 2021

Why are you reporting on Biden like a 90s era teen mag would report on Leonardo DiCaprio? https://t.co/galowFmiAc — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 7, 2021

$1400 isn’t “sharply cutting poverty” are you kidding me https://t.co/uvlL17Yl7c — Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) March 7, 2021

At least it’s obvious that the media narrative is now set in stone.

If only we had known that government spending a lot of money cures poverty … why didn’t anyone ever tell us this before? https://t.co/Mhjka2whX1 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) March 7, 2021

Now you know why the fuck nut fact check @GlennKesslerWP rushes to defend Biden every time he lies WaPo is trying to make North Korean state media blush https://t.co/gz4G5zhTfH — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 7, 2021

“Most glorious Biden rains money from heavens, ending poverty and sickness for all in sign of Democrat strength, mercy, and benevolence” https://t.co/OKfOeI7VfU — Razor (@hale_razor) March 7, 2021

Biden ended poverty in America with the flick of a pen. Are you not pleased with his mercy? https://t.co/J48Dn2CCQO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2021

Oh, what a generous king we have. https://t.co/rJKAxWWtxN — Bossypants Autonomous Zome (@ajenable) March 7, 2021

When Trump was president and a stimulus bill passed, the Post had a very different angle:

Ah, “journalism”!

