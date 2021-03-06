https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/06/katie-pavlich-calls-out-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-and-other-house-dems-for-thinking-they-run-the-senate/

As we told you earlier, Dems were outraged at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona after she voted against adding an increase in the minimum wage to the massive Covid-19 relief bill making its way slowly through the Senate:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema accused of ‘taunting’ the working class with her dramatic ‘let them eat cake’ no vote on the minimum wage https://t.co/aeMe8RVCbH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 5, 2021

After the vote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the senators, although she didn’t have the guts to name them:

Imagine having the ganas to go home and ask minimum wage workers to support you after going back on your own documented stance to help crush their biggest chance at a wage hike during their longest drought of wage increases since the law’s very inception. Sin vergüenza. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2021

She just doesn’t get it, does she? Here’s Kaite Pavlich — who was born in Arizona — explaining to a “certain NY socialist” what’s really going on with Sinema’s vote:

This display wasn’t about taunting the working class. AZ’s Sinema is a) representing her constituents, who don’t want a $15 minimum wage (tried/bad in Flagstaff) b) pushing back far left House members who think they run the Senate (how cute), specifically a certain NY socialist https://t.co/5evBf6tLS6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 5, 2021

Maybe AOC doesn’t care about Senate Dems winning elections? Sen. Maggie Hassan, who also voted against the increase, is already being mocked by the state GOP over AOC’s tweet:

.@SenatorHassan, pick up the phone. The leader of your party, @AOC, is calling. @Maggie_Hassan has some🌹problems to deal with. Since she’s already underwater with independent voters, is she actively trying to lose her base too? #nhpolitics #nhsen https://t.co/5A4hWbqD9m — NHGOP (@NHGOP) March 5, 2021

