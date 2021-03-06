https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/06/katie-pavlich-calls-out-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-and-other-house-dems-for-thinking-they-run-the-senate/

As we told you earlier, Dems were outraged at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona after she voted against adding an increase in the minimum wage to the massive Covid-19 relief bill making its way slowly through the Senate:

After the vote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the senators, although she didn’t have the guts to name them:

She just doesn’t get it, does she? Here’s Kaite Pavlich — who was born in Arizona — explaining to a “certain NY socialist” what’s really going on with Sinema’s vote:

Maybe AOC doesn’t care about Senate Dems winning elections? Sen. Maggie Hassan, who also voted against the increase, is already being mocked by the state GOP over AOC’s tweet:

