UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) slammed Joe Biden as a bipartisan group spoke out against his gas production policies.

“President Biden’s embrace of the Green New Deal is a job killer in Texas,” Abbott stated.

House lawmakers have reportedly crafted a letter addressing Biden’s pause on new oil and gas leasing permits on federal land. The letter outlined how Biden’s executive order has created dangerous conditions, with increased “environmental hazards” and gas flaring due to the suspension of permits for waste removal pipelines.

Experts are now warning of increased foreign oil dependence.

“It’s really bad for oil and gas business, bad for the country,” Tommy Taylor, director of oil and gas development for Fasken Oil said. “You know we’re energy independent now, and it just means we’re going to probably make less oil and gas, and we’re going to have to import more, probably from the Middle East.”

The American Petroleum Institute projected at least one million job losses by 2022, and a $700 billion decrease in GDP.

Despite claiming to support natural gas, Biden has called the Green New Deal the “framework” for his plan to eliminate usage of the energy source.

