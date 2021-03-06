https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/maneuvers-kentucky-legislature-underway-rumblings-mitch-mcconnells-retirement-surface/

A bill was just proposed in the Republican-led Kentucky legislature to strip the power of appointing a replacement senator from its Democrat governor.

It’s fueling speculation that Mitch McConnell is planning to retire.

MEA Worldwide reports:

Serving since 1985, the Kentucky senator — who was elected to his seventh term in 2020 — is reportedly working with Kentucky’s state legislature on an exit strategy. The plan involves passing a bill through the state legislature that would strip power from the hands of the Governor to appoint McConnell’s successor and instead make it the duty of the Republican Party in the state.

If the legislation passes, a new senator would need to come from a retiring senator’s political party.

And that senator would be chosen from a list of three candidates.

The Intercept reports:

The bill alters current state statute that allows the governor to appoint a replacement in the event of a vacancy to the U.S. Senate. If the bill becomes law, the appointment to fill a vacancy will be selected from a list of three names submitted by the state executive committee of the same political party as the senator who held the vacant seat. According to the bill, the appointee from that list will then serve until a successor has been elected by voters. The legislation goes on to list instructions on when elections take place in the event of a vacancy.

Republican replacement candidates include state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Mitch McConnell has been under fire

Is it time for Mitch to go?

