https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541907-marjorie-taylor-greenes-delay-tactics-frustrate-gop

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s efforts to delay congressional business by forcing futile procedural votes to adjourn the House each day are disrupting committee hearings and virtual constituent meetings — and it’s ticking off a growing chorus of Republican colleagues.

Rep. Ann WagnerAnn Louise WagnerDemocrats snipe on policy, GOP brawls over Trump Six ways to visualize a divided America House panel spars over GameStop frenzy, trading apps MORE (R-Mo.) had to rush out of a committee hearing with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on monetary policy. Rep. David Joyce David JoyceThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won’t run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won’t run for Portman’s Senate seat MORE (R-Ohio) had to step out of a video conference with an international conservation group. And Rep. Tim Walberg Timothy (Tim) Lee WalbergGOP scrutiny intensifies on firing of NLRB top attorney READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-Mich.) had to halt a Zoom meeting with local chambers of commerce from the Great Lakes region.

“Aggravated,” Wagner replied when asked by The Hill how she was feeling about having to vote on one of Greene’s motions to adjourn one recent morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before stepping onto the House floor, Wagner added: “Ms. Greene doesn’t have three hearings today like I do.”

Greene — stripped of her two committee assignments last month — has plenty of time on her hands now, and so the first-term firebrand and die-hard Trump defender has been using it to gum up the works of the House of Representatives.

It’s political payback to the Democrats who voted to boot her off both the Education and Budget committees over her past social-media posts embracing dangerous conspiracy theories that the 9/11 attacks were a hoax and the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were staged “false flag” operations; and expressing support for violence against top Democrats, including the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food Andrew Yang condemns attacks against Asian Americans Congress in lockdown: Will we just ‘get used to it’? MORE (D-Calif.). She has since distanced herself from the wild theories and says she regrets some “words of the past.”

But Greene’s guerilla tactics are also inflicting pain on her GOP colleagues, who have complained that they serve no purpose and interrupt the flow of the work day for lawmakers, particularly meetings that are planned around anticipated vote schedules.

Some point out the irony: Greene complained that ousting her from committees “stripped my district of their voice, they stripped my voters of having representation to work for them.” Now, Republicans are turning the tables on Greene, arguing that her obstruction is making them less effective at representing their own constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a senseless thing that doesn’t really provide for productive results in the Congress,” Joyce, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, told The Hill. This week, he had been on a Zoom video call sponsored by the International Conservation Caucus Foundation, with Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Betty McCollum Betty Louise McCollumTim Ryan, Rosa DeLauro giving free coffee and donuts to National Guard stationed at Capitol House Democrats request cots for National Guard troops stationed in Capitol OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden eyes new leadership at troubled public lands agency | House progressives tout their growing numbers in the chamber at climate rally | Trump administration pushes for rollback of Arctic offshore drilling regulations MORE (D-Minn.) and Jeff Fortenberry Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FortenberryBiden can build on Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq McMorris Rodgers floats vacating Speaker’s chair over Democrat’s in-person vote after COVID diagnosis Jane Goodall joins lawmakers in calling for rethinking conservation and national interests MORE (R-Neb.), when Greene forced an unexpected vote to end House business for the day.

“All it does is disrupt the organization of the day when you’re trying to meet with constituents, when you have to come vote for something that’s not going to pass,” Joyce said.

Greene had no comment when asked about the growing number of Republicans voting against her motions. But in a floor speech this week, Greene railed against what she sees as Democrats’ wasteful $1.9 trillion COVID relief package; the anti-discrimination Equality Act, which she said “puts men in our little girls bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams”; and the George Floyd police reform bill, which she disparaged as the “Democrats Hate Police” bill “that puts police on Biden’s hit list.”

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to inform the Democrats that the radical path you are taking is going to cause you to lose in 2022,” Greene said before forcing a vote to adjourn.

The one-time QAnon conspiracy theorist also seemed to have little sympathy for her irritated Republican colleagues, tweeting: “Some GOP members complained to me that I messed up their schedule. I’m not sorry for interrupting fundraising calls & breakfast. GOP voters are tired [of] weak Rs.”

The Senate has its own version of Greene. Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonJohnson says leaving office after 2022 ‘probably my preference now’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Senate begins marathon vote-a-rama before .9T COVID-19 relief passage Senate braces for ‘God-awful,’ ‘stupid’ session ahead of COVID-19 relief vote MORE (R-Wis.), a key Trump ally like Greene, has been grinding the gears of the Senate to a halt this week as Democrats try to push through their sweeping COVID package. He forced the Senate clerks to read the 628-page bill out loud, a delaying tactic that irked Democrats and Republicans alike.

In the House, any lawmaker can force a motion to adjourn, which is not debatable and must be voted on immediately. And while some lawmakers mock these tactics as the equivalent of a congressional temper tantrum, they are some of the few ways that rank-and-file members of the minority can register their protest. In fact, Republicans point out that House Democrats forced several of these adjournment votes when they languished in the minority during most of the 2010s.

However, the votes don’t do much other than delay the House schedule for an hour or two and elicit bipartisan frustrations.

“She has a complete right to do it, but in the long run you serve yourself and your constituents better by not being offensive to the whole body,” said Walberg, a Michigan Republican who on Wednesday had to leave a Zoom meeting with local chambers of commerce to vote on Greene’s latest motion to adjourn.

“There’s no reason to adjourn and I’m not into taking votes just to slow down things,” he added. “I don’t think a good number of our members want to waste our time with that. It’s a long walk over here [from our offices to the House floor], and with the length of votes we’re taking right now, it adds another hour to our time. Rather than going to bed at 9:30 tonight, it will be 10:30 or 11:30.”

On Wednesday morning, Walberg was one of 18 Republicans who bucked Greene and voted against her motion to adjourn. That was the largest number so far, and Walberg made clear to The Hill that he had been the second Republican to cast a “no” vote on the floor that day.

The other 17 GOP no votes included three Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyPaul Ryan to host fundraiser for Cheney amid GOP tensions Republicans, please save your party House GOP campaign chief: Not helpful for Trump to meddle in primaries MORE (Wyo.) and Reps. Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceRepublicans, please save your party Republican Party going off the rails? Trump unloads on McConnell, promises MAGA primary challengers MORE (S.C.) and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerRepublicans, please save your party House GOP campaign chief: Not helpful for Trump to meddle in primaries Democrats snipe on policy, GOP brawls over Trump MORE (Ill.); Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), the new chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee; Appropriations Committee members, Reps. Kay Granger Norvell (Kay) Kay GrangerHere are the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump Growing number of lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege Overnight Health Care: US sets record for daily COVID-19 deaths with over 3,800 | Hospitals say vaccinations should be moving faster | Brazilian health officials say Chinese COVID vaccine 78 percent effective MORE (Texas), Mike Simpson MIchael (Mike) Keith SimpsonDuring a time of uncertainty, Great American Outdoors Act deserves our support Dentists want coronavirus testing kits before reopening MLB, Congress play hardball in fight over minor leagues MORE (Idaho), Steve Womack Stephen (Steve) Allen WomackTrust between lawmakers reaches all-time low after Capitol riots Pelosi announces lawmakers will be fined ,000 if they bypass metal detectors to House floor Cori Bush slams lawmakers who refused to go through metal detector outside House chamber MORE (Ark.), Mark Amodei Mark Eugene AmodeiMarjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Capitol Police head cites Biden speech threat for keeping security high Acting chief acknowledges police were unprepared for mob MORE (Nev.), John Rutherford John Henry RutherfordREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Florida judge resigns from vote-counting board following report on Trump donations Florida judge involved in vote-counting donated to Trump multiple times: report MORE (Fla.), and Joyce; and Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaRepublican rips GOP lawmakers for voting by proxy from CPAC READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Gingrich: Trump should attend Biden inauguration MORE (Calif.), Mike Gallagher Michael (Mike) John GallagherHouse-passed election bill takes aim at foreign interference Republican rips GOP lawmakers for voting by proxy from CPAC Lawmakers to roll out legislation reorganizing State cyber office MORE (Wis.) and David McKinley David Bennett McKinleyHouse Democrats reintroduce road map to carbon neutrality by 2050 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – New video of riot unnerves many senators The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Day 1 goes to Dems as GOP fumes at Trump lawyers MORE (W.Va.), Greg Murphy (N.C.); and two fellow first-term lawmakers, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa.) and Blake Moore (Utah).

“I don’t understand the strategy,” Banks said after the vote.

On Feb. 25, there were just two Republicans — Rice and Rutherford — who voted against a Greene motion to adjourn. On a similar vote just a day earlier, there were zero GOP defections, meaning that every single Republican voted with Greene.

“I’m just tired of it. We’re doing this every day, and there’s no point. So I’m just done playing,” said an exasperated Kinzinger, a vocal critic of Trump and Greene who believes the number of Republicans voting against her motions will continue to grow.

“The crazy thing is, nobody coordinated it; I never talked to anybody,” he said of the 18 no votes this week. “Today was the organic moment of, ‘We’re over it.’”

Added Joyce: “Hopefully, more people will see the light in not doing this.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

