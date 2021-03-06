https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/maureen-dowd-barely-disproves-janice-deans-claim-that-she-didnt-mention-gov-andrew-cuomos-nursing-home-massacre-in-her-column/
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote a piece about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the #MeToo movement, but the indefatigable Janice Dean shamed her (mistakenly) for not once mentioning Cuomo’s nursing home scandal.
Nice essay @maureendowd. No woman should endure this behavior. But not one mention of @NYGovCuomo’s nursing home massacre that helped kill over 15,000 seniors? Shame on you too.
Cuomo Discovers #MeToo Means #HimToo https://t.co/TDSbiPU0W0
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021
Dowd got back to Dean with the highlighted portion of her column that dealt with Cuomo’s nursing home massacre, and we suppose Dowd thought it was a win of some sort:
— Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) March 6, 2021
OK, so she gave it one sentence: “He was preaching openness and honesty while fumbling and deceiving on nursing home deaths.” Fumbling? That’s it?
Must’ve missed it. Thanks for pointing out. I still think you “buried the lede.”
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021
14 words in the piece and she’s defending it 😂😂
— Suck it Coop (@JustinS86881732) March 6, 2021
You misspelled lying and covering up
— Edward E. Smith (@DoubleE07) March 6, 2021
Ha ha… see 👀there is one “kinda” mention of the thousands who likely died of Cuomo’s corruption schemes… Seems like Maureen is doing some fumbling and deceiving of her own.
— publiusavem (@publiusrising) March 6, 2021
No need to use the words “fumbling and” in that sentence.
— Christopher Spiess, MD (@acspiess) March 6, 2021
My bad. 15,000 elderly deaths got this one line in @maureendowd’s lengthy @NYGovCuomo column. “Fumbling and deceiving” wouldn’t be the words I would’ve used to decribe it though. https://t.co/mhDDCNwu6O
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021
#MeToo is a big deal. No question. Cuomo should be punished for his disgusting behavior. BUT PUTTING 9,000 INFECTED PATIENTS INTO NURSING HOMES AND COVERING UP THE NUMBERS SHOULD NOT GET A THROW-AWAY LINE IN A MAJOR NEWSPAPER COLUMN
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021
Interesting and deliberate arrangement of words. By putting “fumbling” first softens the “deceiving.” Like Cuomo only deliberately falsified the death numbers because he was confused.
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 6, 2021
She misspelled ” lying and obstructing”
— Nikolasthebastard (@Nikolasthebast1) March 6, 2021
Weaseling and lying
— jim tierney (@avenue62) March 6, 2021
How about incompetent murderer.
— Kruzer Kat (@Kruzer60913071) March 6, 2021
You expected more from @maureendowd? She is just like the rest of them. Your honorable fight for what is right does not fit her, or any of the MSM’s, narrative. They can’t afford for #killercuomo to go down for murder. He’s being Clintonized, an acceptable departure.
— MAK (@MAFK2013) March 6, 2021
Perhaps you are unfamiliar with Ms. Dowd’s work?
— Sebastian Korbinian (@SebastianKorbi1) March 6, 2021
It’s Maureen Dowd, she will go against a man but not a Democrat
— Victoria (@VictoriaV012) March 6, 2021
Dowd says Cuomo was “fumbling and deceiving on nursing home deaths” and thinks she’s covered the story.
Related:
New York Post: Aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo says ‘we froze,’ hid nursing home data from the feds https://t.co/0RfCjMoyUw
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 12, 2021