New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote a piece about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the #MeToo movement, but the indefatigable Janice Dean shamed her (mistakenly) for not once mentioning Cuomo’s nursing home scandal.

Nice essay ⁦@maureendowd⁩. No woman should endure this behavior. But not one mention of ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩’s nursing home massacre that helped kill over 15,000 seniors? Shame on you too. Cuomo Discovers #MeToo Means #HimToo https://t.co/TDSbiPU0W0 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021

Dowd got back to Dean with the highlighted portion of her column that dealt with Cuomo’s nursing home massacre, and we suppose Dowd thought it was a win of some sort:

OK, so she gave it one sentence: “He was preaching openness and honesty while fumbling and deceiving on nursing home deaths.” Fumbling? That’s it?

Must’ve missed it. Thanks for pointing out. I still think you “buried the lede.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021

14 words in the piece and she’s defending it 😂😂 — Suck it Coop (@JustinS86881732) March 6, 2021

You misspelled lying and covering up — Edward E. Smith (@DoubleE07) March 6, 2021

Ha ha… see 👀there is one “kinda” mention of the thousands who likely died of Cuomo’s corruption schemes… Seems like Maureen is doing some fumbling and deceiving of her own. — publiusavem (@publiusrising) March 6, 2021

No need to use the words “fumbling and” in that sentence. — Christopher Spiess, MD (@acspiess) March 6, 2021

My bad. 15,000 elderly deaths got this one line in @maureendowd’s lengthy @NYGovCuomo column. “Fumbling and deceiving” wouldn’t be the words I would’ve used to decribe it though. https://t.co/mhDDCNwu6O — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021

#MeToo is a big deal. No question. Cuomo should be punished for his disgusting behavior. BUT PUTTING 9,000 INFECTED PATIENTS INTO NURSING HOMES AND COVERING UP THE NUMBERS SHOULD NOT GET A THROW-AWAY LINE IN A MAJOR NEWSPAPER COLUMN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2021

Interesting and deliberate arrangement of words. By putting “fumbling” first softens the “deceiving.” Like Cuomo only deliberately falsified the death numbers because he was confused. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 6, 2021

She misspelled ” lying and obstructing” — Nikolasthebastard (@Nikolasthebast1) March 6, 2021

Weaseling and lying — jim tierney (@avenue62) March 6, 2021

How about incompetent murderer. — Kruzer Kat (@Kruzer60913071) March 6, 2021

You expected more from @maureendowd? She is just like the rest of them. Your honorable fight for what is right does not fit her, or any of the MSM’s, narrative. They can’t afford for #killercuomo to go down for murder. He’s being Clintonized, an acceptable departure. — MAK (@MAFK2013) March 6, 2021

Perhaps you are unfamiliar with Ms. Dowd’s work? — Sebastian Korbinian (@SebastianKorbi1) March 6, 2021

It’s Maureen Dowd, she will go against a man but not a Democrat — Victoria (@VictoriaV012) March 6, 2021

Dowd says Cuomo was “fumbling and deceiving on nursing home deaths” and thinks she’s covered the story.

