New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote a piece about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the #MeToo movement, but the indefatigable Janice Dean shamed her (mistakenly) for not once mentioning Cuomo’s nursing home scandal.

Dowd got back to Dean with the highlighted portion of her column that dealt with Cuomo’s nursing home massacre, and we suppose Dowd thought it was a win of some sort:

OK, so she gave it one sentence: “He was preaching openness and honesty while fumbling and deceiving on nursing home deaths.” Fumbling? That’s it?

Dowd says Cuomo was “fumbling and deceiving on nursing home deaths” and thinks she’s covered the story.

