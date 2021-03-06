https://www.oann.com/mcconnell-democrats-inherited-already-turning-tide/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcconnell-democrats-inherited-already-turning-tide

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters after the Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the U.S. Capitol October 06, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh to replace retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Democrats inherited an economy well on its way to recovery. Speaking on the Senate floor Friday, McConnell criticized his colleagues across the aisle for their lack of bipartisanship.

He added the $1.9 trillion relief bill is not what will save the U.S. economy, highlighting that the work lawmakers put in last year already has.

“Our country is already set for a roaring recovery. We are already on track to bounce back from the crisis. That’s not because of this bill,” McConnell stated. “It’s because of our work last year. It’s the trend this new Democratic government inherited.”

McConnell went on to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for creating a “factory for Democrat policies,” and said Democrats should strive to work with Republicans to “do something smart.”

