https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/03/06/media-continues-to-try-to-tie-president-trump-to-the-capitol-riot-because-they-are-terrified-of-his-popularity-n338484
About The Author
Related Posts
Here We Go Again: Georgia Runoff Results May Not Be Known 'For Weeks'
December 27, 2020
People Circle Back to a Very Problematic Tweet From Jen Psaki
February 3, 2021
AP Reporter Nukes Biden Spokesman for Trying to Take Credit for Trump Admin's Russia Policy (Watch)
February 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy