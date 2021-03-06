https://www.oann.com/more-than-3k-unaccompanied-alien-children-being-held-in-dhs-custody/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=more-than-3k-unaccompanied-alien-children-being-held-in-dhs-custody

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

According to data released on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security is hosting nearly 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children. Reports showed more than 3,300 unaccompanied children and young adults were being held at the U.S.-Mexico border and more than 70 percent of them are expected to be released into the U.S.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials predicted a 20-year surge in illegal immigrants under the Biden administration. They expect 2021’s numbers to be 290 percent higher than those of 2020.

Illegal southern border crossings continue to surge under Joe Biden in the wake of his pledge to reverse many of the policies put in place by the Trump administration. According to an advanced copy of a Customs and Border Protection report obtained by Reuters, the Biden administration has apprehended roughly 100,000 illegal migrants who tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during the month of February.

The preliminary figures showed that February had the highest monthly total of illegal migrants detained, which is a record that hasn’t been broken since a major border surge occurred back in February of 2006. The Department of Health and Human Services said as of Friday, the growing number of unaccompanied children puts pressure on the department-run shelters and that more space is needed.

In order to combat the growing number of migrants, the Biden administration has reportedly considered housing migrant children at Fort Lee, an army base in Virginia. Meanwhile, House Democrats have tried to push two amnesty bills, which would provide millions of illegal immigrants pathways to citizenship.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the Democrats’ amnesty agenda and warned the legislation poses a threat to American lives.

“We’re not just talking about the fine details of border policy,” McConnell said. “The big backdrop behind this whole discussion is the sweeping left-wing amnesty plan that the Biden administration unveiled before they were even sworn in. They want to fast-track 11 million illegal immigrants into temporary legal status, give them green cards and then full citizenship.”

He also criticized the Biden administration for dismantling President Trump’s strong border policies, stating the border crisis will only continue to grow.

“Republicans just spent four years making major headway on the security and humanitarian crises on our border,” McConnell added. “The American people would be better served if the Biden administration had chosen to build on this progress, instead of rapidly trying to tear it down.”

Democrats are hoping their majority in the House will usher the bills through to a vote, but they are likely to be under heavy scrutiny if they reach the Senate.

