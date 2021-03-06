https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/03/06/national-guard-troops-are-awarded-a-ribbon-for-being-deployed-during-the-inaugural-and-people-have-questions/

In what has been both a long-running joke and a mystifying abuse of authority, in D.C. troops from the National Guard have remained deployed for nearly 2 months now. Originally called up following the attack on the Capitol, their presence has remained for an ever-lengthening list of reasons.

The initial call to be ready for more incursions was followed by protecting the transition, then the inauguration, then there were more wan excuses, and ultimately was the promise of a Qanon-inspired assault said to be planned for this past Thursday. Of course, unspoken was the desire to have them remain for the optics during the impeachment.

All the while, the troops were treated poorly by being denied sleeping quarters, and then the report they were fed undercooked and barely edible food. But all of that is fixed, and their plight over the past months is repaired with a new announcement — they will be receiving a new ribbon!!

The D.C. National Guard has created a “Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon” for the tens of thousands of Guard troops who deployed to the Capitol, @HopeSeck reports for @Militarydotcom https://t.co/w6Ivacx6j2 pic.twitter.com/OUZkQCDA4d — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 5, 2021

This strikes many as a bureaucrat’s way of trying to remedy a problem with some pen-stroke legislation.

The 3 stars represent: 1. Standing around waiting for insurgents, orders, someone to tell us what we’re f’ing doing here. 2. Holding guns with no ammo, and 3. Eating Sandwiches. — Tess (@UbervillesD) March 5, 2021

I didn’t think the military could come up with something dumber than the National Defense Ribbon but apparently a deployment to DC is the new deployment to Kuwait… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) March 5, 2021

Just to clarify, this is not meant to mock the troops in any fashion. The idea that those responsible feel awarding a deployment ribbon over a wasteful order is ridiculous on numerous levels.

“I received this one for being forced to sleep in a parking garage.” https://t.co/rJ4ri2MEZE — Brad Slager-CPAC You shall Find (@MartiniShark) March 6, 2021

A ribbon for babysitting. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 6, 2021

It leads one to wonder – given the indignity of this service they were forced to endure, will any of the troops want to commemorate this embarrassment?

So now they will have 2 ribbons, both are participation trophies. — LibertyPunk7.62 (@liberty__punk) March 6, 2021

Will there be orange slices and juice boxes handed out after the ceremony to present them? — Wesley Paul (@TheWesleyJP) March 5, 2021

I stood outside the capitol for 2 months and all I got was this dumb ribbon — Jvda (@JVDAMUSIC_97) March 5, 2021

I think a real soldier would have difficulty suppressing a smile if they saw this on a uniform. — 🏴‍☠️Paul Roche🏴‍☠️ (@Paul_J_Roche) March 5, 2021

Here was a design idea with some real merit-

How about three question marks not three stars ? — Librarian (@Librari62752223) March 5, 2021

Makes far more sense. As far as the soldiers, we all know what kind of award they would actually prefer.

That’s much better than going home. — Hello Larry (@_mywitsend) March 6, 2021

Not yet – there are far more political points to be scored with their presence in town.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

