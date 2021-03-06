https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/ny-times-charles-blow-defends-claim-that-cartoon-skunk-pepe-le-pew-added-to-rape-culture/

By now you’re familiar with the recent controversy about Dr. Seuss books, and now that dust hasn’t even settled before some have felt the need to move on to address other animated problems from the past. New York Times columnist Charles Blow is continuing to defend his criticism of the cartoon skunk with the French accent, Pepe Le Pew:

RW blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture. Let’s see.

1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will.

2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her

3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping. pic.twitter.com/CbLCldLwvR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 6, 2021

This helped teach boys that “no” didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of “the game”, the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 6, 2021

Not everybody looked at it that way:

The entire point of Pepe Le Pew was to demonstrate how you shouldn’t act this way. His name is literally Le Pew. https://t.co/V6cEqBEgq9 — Kenny Webster 🎙 (@KenWebsterII) March 6, 2021

Personally, as a youngster, I took it exactly the opposite way. “Don’t behave like that asshole Pepe” was the message I got. — Bill Vanderburgh (@VanderburghBill) March 6, 2021

Remember when cartoons were just cartoons? Good times.

To be a Leftist in America is to reside in an imaginary world where everyone (everything) is a rapist, racist, or Nazi. I wish they could see how bizarre that is from the outside looking in. https://t.co/MRcHbBroZm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 6, 2021

Cartoon skunks are the reason people get raped. Thank you for reading the New York Times, the paper of record. https://t.co/TmjuzVVmAX — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 6, 2021

New York Times columnist implies that Pepe Le Pew perpetuates sexual assault. It was the wokest of times, it was the dumbest of times… https://t.co/V0oTueJSva — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 6, 2021

This is a great point. Studies* show that 87 percent of sex offenders named a cartoon skunk as their primary influence. *These studies exist only in Charles Blow’s fevered imagination https://t.co/o94dv47Llu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 6, 2021

Told ya; they’re not even close to being done pic.twitter.com/MeHAcikeTN — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) March 6, 2021

Looney Tunes is next. pic.twitter.com/T4KRcdPIf7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2021

One last thing:

I wonder if Andrew Cuomo watched Pepe Le Pew while growing up? If so, @CharlesMBlow might be on to something… https://t.co/lsHq4Gv9W8 pic.twitter.com/us10B9HLir — Neanderthal Kurt (@Kurt1775) March 6, 2021

OUCH!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

