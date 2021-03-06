https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/ny-times-charles-blow-defends-claim-that-cartoon-skunk-pepe-le-pew-added-to-rape-culture/

By now you’re familiar with the recent controversy about Dr. Seuss books, and now that dust hasn’t even settled before some have felt the need to move on to address other animated problems from the past. New York Times columnist Charles Blow is continuing to defend his criticism of the cartoon skunk with the French accent, Pepe Le Pew:

Not everybody looked at it that way:

Remember when cartoons were just cartoons? Good times.

One last thing:

OUCH!

