Republicans have no business addressing concerns over allowing transgender students to participate on sports teams based on their gender identity rather than sex, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who referred to the GOP’s efforts as “weird.”

“Trans kids are awesome, incredible, beautiful, and wonderful. Bigotry is not. Republicans need to stop obsessing over other people’s gender identity bc frankly it’s very weird and they’re doing a lot of harm to children who are just trying to be themselves,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a report of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) pushing an amendment to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure that would stop funds from going to schools that allow men who say they are transgender to participate on women’s sports teams:

Debate has continued to rage on over the Equality Act, which the Democrat-led House passed last week.

“Democrats truly have traded the truth for a lie. The truth is, there are two genders,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at CPAC last week.

“You can’t just make up how many genders we have. … This Equality Act who is it equal for? Who is it providing equality to? Certainly not women. I’m a woman. I have five nieces, and what about my nieces who now have to look behind their backs to make sure that there isn’t some confused man creeping in the bathroom trying to catch a peek at them?” she asked.

“Is it equal for the parents who are at risk of having their child taken from their custody because they refuse to inject their child with hormone blockers?” she asked, adding that Republicans need to go on offense on this issue:

“Is that really what they [Democrats] want? They want our children to mutilate their bodies before they’re even adults and make these harsh life-altering decisions? We need to go on offense about this. There Equality Act is not equal for any American in the United States,” the congresswoman added.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) also blasted the bill, telling Breitbart News that it reflects the radical agenda of the Democrats, redefining “what a woman is [and] what a man is [and] it would allow biological men to play girls and women’s sports.”

Fifty-four percent of Americans oppose allowing transgender students to participate on the sports teams of the gender they identify with rather than their biological sex, a Rasmussen Reports survey released this week found.

