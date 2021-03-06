https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/photo-biden-advisor-susan-rice-burns-sage-cleanse-trump-white-house-office-stephen-miller/

Biden Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice posted a photo of her White House office showing a sage burning ritual to cleanse it from the vibes of the previous occupant, senior advisor to President Trump, Stephen Miller.

The New York Times reported Friday in a fluff profile of Rice about her office, but downplayed the use of the sage as ‘scenting’ the office:

“The Domestic Policy Council has never been as robust in terms of process and interagency coordination as National Security Council and the National Economic Council have been,” said Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff. TRENDING: Update: Trump Sent a Cease-and-Desist to the RNC Demanding They Stop Using His Name In accepting the position, he said, Ms. Rice told him she wanted the resources to make the Domestic Policy Council more of an internal force. “We wanted her to have an N.S.C.-like process,” Mr. Klain said. “She’s, like, ‘Well, then I need an N.S.C.-like staff and budget.’ We weren’t quite able to match the N.S.C., but we did significantly plus up the number of staff she has.” …Now, Ms. Rice occupies the West Wing office that was previously inhabited by Stephen Miller, President Donald J. Trump’s top policy adviser. Aware of the symbolism of a Black woman who has been vilified by conservatives occupying the space where Mr. Trump’s most hard-line immigration adviser used to dictate policy, Ms. Rice has decorated it with Haitian art and scented it with sage. From there, she now convenes regular Zoom meetings about topics central to Mr. Biden’s agenda — she hinted at actions to come on voting rights, community violence and gun safety — and she has reorganized the way the council works. Instead of having a principal deputy serving under the director, she has appointed four senior deputies who are experts in their fields. “I’m not a health care policy expert,” she said. “The single deputy structure means everything is a bottleneck. I’ve got these high-powered deputies and that’s how we’re going to get stuff done.”…

Rice posted a photo to twitter Saturday night showing the ritual sage burning, complete with white sage in an abalone shell and a feather.

Depending on her heritage, Rice may be guilty of cultural appropriation. Wikipedia reports Rice’s heritage: “Her maternal grandparents were Jamaican immigrants to Portland, Maine; her paternal grandparents were the descendants of enslaved Africans and from South Carolina.”

According to a Well and Good article published September 2020, “When Non-Native People Burn White Sage, It’s Cultural Appropriation—And We Don’t Support It”

Bundles of white sage and Palo Santo packaged as “smudging kits” are available for sale at yoga studio gift shops, popular retailers like Madewell and Urban Outfitters, and even behemoths like Walmart. These products’ very existence seem to indicate that, for less than $10, you can get everything you need to practice an ancient ritual that will clear your home of negative energy. Except, that’s not the case. If you’re not a member of an Indigenous community, purchasing white sage, Palo Santo, or other sacred herbs and quickly Googling “how to smudge” will not make you qualified to do so. This is cultural appropriation, and it’s harmful to Native communities. Up until two weeks ago, if you were one of the thousands of people each month to search online for a smudging tutorial, you might have landed on a Well+Good article titled “How To Burn Sage in Your Home To Get Rid of Bad Vibes.” However, after hearing from Native people about the harm inflicted by the article, we removed it from our website—this story you’re reading now was written to take its place…

