A recent poll conducted by Survey Monkey, with oversight and analysis provided by Public Opinion Strategies, found that 77 percent of Americans believe Hasbro making “Mr. Potato Head” gender neutral is wokeness “going too far.”

More than three-fourths of Americans say that a gender neutral “Mr. Potato Head” is “political correctness going too far,” according to Public Opinion Strategies. Only 23 percent of Americans say that they support Hasbro’s decision to make “Mr. Potato Head” gender neutral by changing it to “Potato Head.” Meanwhile, 77 percent of Americans disagree.

Last week, Hasbro announced that it is dropping the “Mr.” in Mr. Potato Head in an effort to make the children’s toy more gender neutral. The name change is expected to appear on toy boxes later this year.

In a press release, the company said that “the iconic brand will be reimagined for the modern consumer.”

“Launching this Fall, the CREATE YOUR POTATO HEAD FAMILY is a celebration of the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family with 2 large potato bodies, 1 small potato body, and 42 accessories, their potato family can have up to 2 parents, and a baby,” Hasbro said.

“Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion. In the fall, the new Potato Family Pack ‘Create Your Potato Head Family’ will celebrate the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family,” the company added.

In response to criticism, Hasbro went on to say that while the brand is changing, consumers can still buy individual Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys.

