Roman Catholic Pope Francis during his trip to Iraq said on Saturday that hope is “more powerful than hatred and peace more powerful than war.”

“Here in Mosul, the tragic consequences of war and hostility are all too evident,” Francis said, according to CNN. “How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people — Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and others — forcibly displaced or killed!”

The religious leader’s trip to Iraq marks a historic first papal visit to that country. The outlet noted that the visit marks Francis’ first time venturing outside of Italy since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

