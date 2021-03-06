https://www.oann.com/president-of-mexico-barricades-palace-ahead-of-womens-march/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-of-mexico-barricades-palace-ahead-of-womens-march

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

The president of Mexico defended his decision to place a barrier across the presidential palace in order to block off protesters on International Women’s Day. On Saturday, the Mexican president said the 10 foot barrier was put up to avoid provocation and protect historic buildings.

Barriers were also installed around other historic structures in Mexico City. Critics of the measure said the move demonstrated the president’s lack of concern for violence affecting women in the country.

“They have every right to protest, to express themselves, to demonstrate,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated. “There is so much provocation, many people who infiltrate. Last time they threw bombs, explosives at the door of the National Palace. And it is not just affecting property that is historical, but it is also causing harm to people.”

In 2020, tens of thousands marched on International Women’s Day during the same year more than 900 women in Mexico fell victim to femicide.

MORE NEWS: More Than 3K Unaccompanied Alien Children Being Held In DHS Custody

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

