Before President Trump and Republicans focused their energy on Baltimore City, showing how decades of liberal-run leadership transformed the once-thriving metro area into a “hell-hole,” readers may recall our reporting (see: here & here & here) showed a side of Baltimore that many hardly knew, except if they watched the crime series “The Wire.”

From the opioid epidemic to homicides to gang warfare to violent crime to failing infrastructure to abandon rowhomes to massive wealth inequality – we were some of the first to shed light on the side of Baltimore traditional media never wanted you to see.

Picking up the torch is Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee, who walked the streets of Baltimore with former congressional Republican nominee (MD-District 7) Kimberly Klacik.

Klacik famously said during the 2020 election season:

“Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat-run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress Because All Black Lives Matter Baltimore Matters And black people don’t have to vote Democrat.”

McDuffee spoke with Klacik and her campaign manager, Markus Trend Anderson, both explained how “all around Baltimore” there are thousands of vacant homes. He said most of the federal money designated for these neighborhoods never hits the streets.

The reporter then spoke with a local paster by the name of Rodney Hudson, who said the whole system is corrupt. He said it’s not just the school system that is broken, it’s families, the economy – and “the entire community” – it’s all broken.

Around the 3 minute mark, Klacik points out that balloons tied to things on the city street usually mean someone was murdered at that spot. On a per-capita basis, Baltimore is one of the most dangerous metros areas in the country.

At the 5 minute mark, Hudson told McDuffee that people are “profiteering off the poverty” across the city.

Klacik’s campaign manager ends with the notion that many people on the streets “don’t want to sell drugs,” but when there are “no career-based opportunities,” – then their only option is to sell drugs.

None of this should be surprising to readers who have followed our commentary over the years. Actually, we’ve provided some of the best insight into the chaos unfolding in Baltimore after the 2015 riots.

After listening to us chatter about the Baltimore subject – some questions should be swirling around your head on how to fix this mess. Well, it sure as hell won’t be universal basic income checks – the city needs a plan to start from scratch – start with rebuilding infrastructure, schools, supporting families, and most importantly, provide value-added careers – not service sector jobs like bartending. Baltimore was once an industrial powerhouse – perhaps, the city can thrive again but will take more than a decade to turn around.

And one more thing, where is Kevin Plank and his ambitions to transform Baltimore? Maybe he is hiding out at his multi-million dollar horse farm?

Watch The Full Video Here:

