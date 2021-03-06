https://www.oann.com/proposal-to-block-illegal-immigrants-from-receiving-stimulus-blocked-by-senate-democrats/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=proposal-to-block-illegal-immigrants-from-receiving-stimulus-blocked-by-senate-democrats

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

A GOP-backed proposal to block illegal aliens from receiving stimulus checks was blocked by Democrats. Split by party lines, the amendment failed 49-50 in the upper chamber on Saturday.

Bill sponsor Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Democrats COVID relief fails to address the “real needs” of Americans, while spending taxpayer dollars on illegal immigrants.

This came after several Democrats broke from their party to support a similar bill, but were shut down by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Reports said Cruz’s proposal would have saved taxpayers nearly $8 billion.

“The question for the American people to answer is, should your money, should taxpayer money be set? $1,400 to every illegal alien in America,” Cruz stated. “This amendment provides that it should not, that stimulus checks should only go to American citizens or to people lawfully present.”

Democrats suggested Cruz exaggerated funds going to illegal immigrants, despite concerns about the issue within their own party.

