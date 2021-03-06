https://www.oann.com/proposal-to-block-illegal-immigrants-from-receiving-stimulus-blocked-by-senate-democrats/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=proposal-to-block-illegal-immigrants-from-receiving-stimulus-blocked-by-senate-democrats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

A GOP-backed proposal to block illegal aliens from receiving stimulus checks was blocked by Democrats. Split by party lines, the amendment failed 49-50 in the upper chamber on Saturday.

Bill sponsor Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Democrats COVID relief fails to address the “real needs” of Americans, while spending taxpayer dollars on illegal immigrants.

Democrats just voted against my amendment that would have prevented American taxpayer dollars from being handed out to illegal aliens in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks. https://t.co/zYNGrC9dqZ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 6, 2021

This came after several Democrats broke from their party to support a similar bill, but were shut down by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Reports said Cruz’s proposal would have saved taxpayers nearly $8 billion.

“The question for the American people to answer is, should your money, should taxpayer money be set? $1,400 to every illegal alien in America,” Cruz stated. “This amendment provides that it should not, that stimulus checks should only go to American citizens or to people lawfully present.”

Democrats suggested Cruz exaggerated funds going to illegal immigrants, despite concerns about the issue within their own party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

