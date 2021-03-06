https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/ratio-alleged-lawyer-tries-to-shame-muffin-bears-mom-for-using-her-as-a-human-shield/

If you don’t know Muffin Bear (and you probably do), she’s a lovely girl with cerebral palsy. And according to her father, she was kicked out of Whole Foods for not wearing a mask.

Hello @WholeFoods

Your customer service manager just booted my wheelchair bound daughter with medical issues out of your Vienna Virginia store for not wearing a face mask. — Schültzie (@muffnbear) March 6, 2021

Virginia’s mask mandate exempts people like her from wearing masks. See my pinned tweet for details on her story. — Schültzie (@muffnbear) March 6, 2021

Please handle this with your staff as this is unjust. Customers shouldn’t be treated like this. — Schültzie (@muffnbear) March 6, 2021

Here’s Muffin Bear’s mom:

Muffinbear just was kicked out of Whole Food Vienna for not wearing a mask. Think I’m a little ticked? This needs to get lit — Muffinbears Mom (@tmschultzy) March 6, 2021

It is lit, but some people are just jerks asking for a ratio:

It’s disgusting that you would use your child as a human shield to shit on essential workers. — Carter Lloyd (@WVUCavalier) March 6, 2021

Hi. So called “essential worker” here… You’re a POS. — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 6, 2021

Wow. You are such a fucking asshole. Holy cow. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) March 6, 2021

Thanks for showing everyone what an ignorant fool you are. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) March 6, 2021

How’s your life working out for you? I’ll pray for you that you may look into your heart — Muffinbears Mom (@tmschultzy) March 7, 2021

Scum of the Earth. — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) March 6, 2021

You’re probably wondering why you have all these comments and no likes. pic.twitter.com/TZHfZaIftc — Lawrence Quarantinzio (@Novamoose) March 6, 2021

If essential workers are wearing their magical unicorn masks, why are they at risk? pic.twitter.com/quuUBvvlSh — MissKitTKat (@MissKitTKat1) March 6, 2021

Please accept this retort pic.twitter.com/pTk6CxiToT — Mike, the Gen X Jooooooooo Lawyer (@mhenrylaw1) March 6, 2021

My God you are a fuckwit. Get bent. — Bill Sweet Merciful Crap McBride (@gilescorey) March 7, 2021

Prepare for the ratio. You deserve it. — Neanderthal Bones (@ChimperScott) March 6, 2021

Congrats, this is the worst take on the internet today!! pic.twitter.com/XqNM7mwroG — Samantha Baker (@SamanthaB1026) March 6, 2021

You’d think a lawyer here would be bright enough to have noticed that it was Whole Foods own policy that wasn’t being accurately enforced — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) March 6, 2021

Thanks for letting potential clients see what a real tool you are. — Other Brother Darrell (@d_pitz) March 6, 2021

Most attorneys wouldn’t dump on the parent of a disabled child to demonstrate that they don’t understand the ADA — Dave Pelna 🇺🇸 (@DavePelna) March 7, 2021

It’s disgusting that you believe she should just accept her child being discriminated against — Vareck The Smiling Demon (@HistoryVareck) March 6, 2021

Those people are hardly “essential” workers. They can’t even read and comprehend a simple “exception list” that’s been in effect for a year. — theOtherDonLong 🇺🇸 (@other_long) March 7, 2021

The real crime is thinking Whole Foods is essential. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 6, 2021

Do you know anything about the individuals? Sounds like you don’t. Maybe check to see what the situation is before jumping to this conclusion. — NDencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) March 6, 2021

You are a garbage human. Do not mess with the Muffin Bear Army. — Véronique Semtex (@VeroniqueSemtex) March 7, 2021

WTF is wrong with you? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 6, 2021

I’m a healthcare worker. Mask at work because I must. I’ve protected – and saved – lives since the beginning of COVID. Never would I consider forcing a CHILD (let alone Muffin Bear) wear a mask to enter a grocery store.@WVUCavalier, you’re a putz. — M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) March 6, 2021

I’m an essential worker as well. I would never treat someone the way you are here. If you’re too afraid of the world to do your job, stay home where you can be safe from all dangers. Disgusting is attacking the family of a disabled child & shows me how unessential you really are. — The Original E (@The_Original_E_) March 6, 2021

It’s fine if you’re an asshole, just don’t be one to a complete stranger in a situation you know nothing about.

Oh, and don’t forget to GFY. pic.twitter.com/w8IdBGRagu — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) March 6, 2021

Not cool dude. You seriously need to question yourself if this is your take on this issue. Just shameful — MarWoo (@marswoodward) March 7, 2021

Ahhhh this explains it.

An $11/hr “essential” worker. Might wanna change your bio, son. pic.twitter.com/rGH9W6BoDr — Mel Awesome, the most awesome Mel to ever awesome (@mel_awesome) March 7, 2021

Could there be a take even worse? Yes, it’s Twitter!

You only refused to wear a mask for the attention. Good for you, Typhoid Mary. — Sᴇᴀɴ Cᴀʀʟᴏꜱ (@CircusSyndicate) March 6, 2021

It wasn’t her, jackass. It was her disabled and non-verbal daughter who is confined to a wheelchair. You should apologize. Garbage human isn’t a good look. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) March 6, 2021

Her child can’t wear one for medical reasons. Tell me, do you work hard to be such a dickwrinkle, or does it come naturally? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 6, 2021

You are an idiot. Our child is a quadriplegic in a wheelchair. Maybe do some research and get an education before spouting nonsense — Muffinbears Mom (@tmschultzy) March 6, 2021

Ah, now that’s some pure ableism. — Elven Ice Queen ❄️ (@Strangeland_Elf) March 6, 2021

This is a terrible, hateful and ignorant tweet. — Bryan O’Nolan (@BryanONolan) March 6, 2021

Cool attack on the disabled. Feel free to review the ToS. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) March 6, 2021

Oh boy. This was a bad tweet — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) March 6, 2021

You should stay in your home until the end of your days and do your best to avoid dying instead of going outside and living. But, if you did go outside, maybe you’d learn how to interact with people instead of being an ass nugget on the internet. — Your Mom’s Favorite, Space Laser Ally (@BigDaddyLand) March 6, 2021

Yeah, a kid who is completely wheelchair bound, with multiple serious disabilities, and not verbal without using an assistive tech device was…seeking attention. Nice job there, slick. You’ve demonstrated that you love humanity. It’s just people you hate. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) March 7, 2021

Rx Show me on the doll where the sweet child in a wheelchair hurt you big man. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 6, 2021

#StandWithMuffinbear

