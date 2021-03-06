https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/ratio-alleged-lawyer-tries-to-shame-muffin-bears-mom-for-using-her-as-a-human-shield/

If you don’t know Muffin Bear (and you probably do), she’s a lovely girl with cerebral palsy. And according to her father, she was kicked out of Whole Foods for not wearing a mask.

Here’s Muffin Bear’s mom:

It is lit, but some people are just jerks asking for a ratio:

Could there be a take even worse? Yes, it’s Twitter!

#StandWithMuffinbear

