Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC) demanding that they stop using his name and likeness for fundraising efforts.

The letters were also sent to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

According to a scoop from Politico on Saturday, Trump wants the organizations to stop “using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.”

Politico also reported that “Trump was furious that his name has been bandied about by organizations that help Republicans who voted to impeach him — without his permission. Trump, who made his fortune in licensing, has always been sensitive to how his name has been used to fundraise and support members, even while in office.”

The RNC sent out two emails on Friday dropping Trump’s name — the first asking people to donate to sign a virtual “thank you card” for him.

“President Trump will ALWAYS stand up for the American People, and I just thought of the perfect way for you to show that you support him!” the email states. “As one of President Trump’s MOST LOYAL supporters, I think that YOU, deserve the great honor of adding your name to the Official Trump ‘Thank You’ Card.”

The second urged people to hurry up and sign the “card” and give them money.

The report says that insiders are privately saying that it would be impossible not to use his name because of how popular he is with the Republican base.

“President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone – friend or foe – permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told Politico.

