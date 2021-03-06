https://www.outkick.com/ny-times-which-once-said-pedophilia-not-a-crime-sets-sights-on-pepe-le-pew/

Now that the New York Times has succeeded in joining other lamebrains in an effort to cancel a half dozen Dr. Seuss titles, it is moving on to its next quirky cartoon character.

Beware, Pepé Le Pew, the Looney Tunes skunk whom aptly-named Times columnist Charles Blow has convicted of “normalizing rape culture.”

“As a child, I was led to believe that Blackness was inferior. And I was not alone. The Black society into which I was born was riddled with these beliefs,” Blow wrote. “It happened for children in the most inconspicuous of ways: It was relayed through toys and dolls, cartoons and children’s shows, fairy tales and children’s books.”

Apparently, a fun-loving cartoon skunk in search of romance and chasing the cartoon female skunk of his dreams (heaven forbid) somehow tied into this message.

“Some of the first cartoons I can remember included Pepé Le Pew, who normalized rape culture,” Blow blows. “Speedy Gonzales, whose friends helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of the drunk and lethargic Mexicans; and Mammy Two Shoes, a heavyset Black maid who spoke in a heavy accent.”

In the event all of that isn’t enough, Blow admitted that he “cheered” when Dr. Seuss got cancelled.

“So, this week when the company that controls the Dr. Seuss books announced that they would no longer publish six of the books because of racist and insensitive imagery, saying ‘these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,’ I cheered as some bemoaned another victim of so-called ‘cancel culture,’” Blow wrote. “Racism must be exorcised from culture, including, or maybe especially, from children’s culture.”

Blow makes a valid point that racism should be “exorcised” from culture. No one would disagree with that. But know what else should be omitted? Seeking out examples of racism where there’s no intention of it.

Oh, and know what else should be omitted? Pedophilia.

But the Times once published an op-ed stating that pedophilia is “not a crime.” Instead, it blamed “the laws” for “failing” pedophiliacs and “ignoring opportunities to prevent child abuse.”

So, got that? Cartoons are bad, pedophilia is OK, and the Times continues its rapid march right into the looney bin. Just don’t invite Pepé Le Pew.

All of it just makes zero scents.

