https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/saturday-fake-news-award-ny-times-claims-black-lives-matter-protests-2020-non-violent-2-billion-damages-not-enough/

The fake news New York Times ran a piece this weekend on why Latino men are drawn to the Republican Party.

Hispanic support for Democrats dropped 9% in the 2020 election thanks to the mass appeal of President Donald Trump.

That is a huge number — And it is more proof of the historic fraud in the 2020 election.

In the article, the NY Times threw out an insane lie about the Black Lives Matter protests.

According to the Newspaper of Record:

TRENDING: Ben Stein Issues WARNING: Suffers Severe Side Effects from COVID Vaccine DAYS AFTER Getting Shot (VIDEO)

Some of the frustrations voiced by Hispanic Republican men are stoked by misinformation, including conspiracy theories claiming that the “deep state” took over during the Trump administration and a belief that Black Lives Matter protests caused widespread violence.

It’s no suprise that the liberal media continues to lose the trust of the people.

Via Drew Holden

Just a breathtaking paragraph. pic.twitter.com/W73MG5FoHT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 6, 2021

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs have caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots — and that was back in June!

Black Lives Matter was linked to conservatively 91% of the riots that resulted in the most expensive property damage in US insurance history

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

