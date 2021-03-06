https://www.oann.com/sen-mcconnell-partially-blames-migrant-surge-at-border-on-big-business-support-of-amnesty-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-mcconnell-partially-blames-migrant-surge-at-border-on-big-business-support-of-amnesty-bill

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called out Big Business for its role in pushing the Democrats’ sweeping amnesty bill.

During comments on the Senate floor this week, McConnell said the Biden administration’s moves to scrap Trump administration border policies has brought on a new surge of illegal migrants.

However, he also blasted Big Business for its backing of the plan to grant amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants. Reports said many investor-run Fortune 500 companies favor the plan, as Democrats are pressing companies to push Republicans to accept the bill.

“The far-left loves this approach. But so does a certain cross-section of Big Business,” McConnell said. “There’s a whole lot of cultural power and economic power pushing the liberal vision.”

McConnell pointed out the amnesty plan isn’t fair to American citizens and workers, or the people being “lured into a humanitarian crisis in the middle of a pandemic.”

