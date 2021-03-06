https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541925-senate-democrats-vote-to-provide-300-unemployment-benefits-into-september

Senate Democrats voted early Saturday morning to provide a $300 weekly federal unemployment payment into early September—effectively undoing a GOP effort to end those payments in mid-July.

Senators voted 50-49 to add the amendment from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron WydenRonald (Ron) Lee WydenProgressives won’t oppose bill over limits on stimulus checks GOP pulling out all the stops to delay COVID-19 package Overnight Health Care: Biden slams Texas, Mississippi for lifting coronavirus restrictions: ‘Neanderthal thinking’ | Senate panel splits along party lines on Becerra |Over 200K sign up for ACA plans during Biden special enrollment period MORE (D-Ore.) into the roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill currently being debated by the chamber.

All 50 Democratic senators vote for the amendment, which provides the weekly $300 payment until Sept. 6. Every Republican on hand to vote opposed it.

The vote came roughly an hour after Senate Republicans were able to get a short-lived win when they muscled an amendment from Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanMandel gets Club for Growth nod in Ohio Senate primary Rick Scott caught in middle of opposing GOP factions Five takeaways from dramatic Capitol security hearing MORE (R-Ohio) temporarily into the coronavirus bill. Portman’s amendment provided a $300 per week payment but until July 18.

Republicans were able to claim the brief victory because Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinOvernight Defense: Capitol Police may ask National Guard to stay | Biden’s Pentagon policy nominee faces criticism | Naval Academy midshipmen moved to hotels Progressives won’t oppose bill over limits on stimulus checks Senate votes to take up COVID-19 relief bill MORE (D-W.Va.), who supported the subsequent Democratic amendment, also voted for Portman’s proposal.

But a Democratic aide had telegraphed in advance how the drama would play out. There was a roughly hour delay between the Portman and Wyden votes because Democrats were still waiting to find out the cost of their proposal.

“We expect Senator Portman to offer his UI amendment and for it to pass. However, it will be superseded by Senate Democrats’ new UI agreement, which will be offered and passed as an amendment tonight,” the Democratic aide said ahead of the votes.

Both of the proposals are a change from the House-passed bill that would have provided a $400 per week payment through late August.

Democrats kept the debate over the coronavirus relief bill in limbo for nearly 12 hours starting midday Friday as they tried to work out the agreement on the unemployment language.

They had initially indicated that they had a deal on Friday morning that would have provided the $300 unemployment benefit until early October.

But as the day dragged on—and Democrats set a new record for the longest vote in modern Senate history—it became obvious that Democrats were scrambling to lock down Manchin’s support.

Because of the thin 50-50 margin, Democrats needed the support of their entire caucus in order to a deal on the unemployment payments into the bill. They announced their final agreement, which had Manchin’s support, shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

In addition to the $300 per week payment, the Democratic agreement also omits $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal income taxes for households with an income of less than $150,000.

“Our goal has been to secure the strongest possible protections for jobless Americans that could pass the Senate,” Wyden said ahead of the vote.

