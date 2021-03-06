https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senate-passes-2-billion-boondoggle/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kissinger issues warning to Biden…
March 3, 2021
68,274,000 vaccine doses administered…
February 25, 2021
Sharyl Attkisson | Transgender Divide
February 12, 2021
DHS issues National Terrorism Advisory…
January 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy