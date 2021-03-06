https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541945-senate-rejects-cruz-effort-to-block-stimulus-checks-for-undocumented

The Senate voted along party lines Saturday morning to reject an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzDeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Democrats under pressure to deliver on labor’s ‘litmus test’ bill Crenshaw pours cold water on 2024 White House bid: ‘Something will emerge’ MORE (R-Texas), a potential 2024 White House candidate, to block $1,400 stimulus checks from going to undocumented immigrants.

The amendment failed by a vote of 49 to 50, with a slim majority of the Senate voting against it.

Eight Democrats had voted for a similar amendment sponsored by Sens. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungOvernight Defense: White House open to reforming war powers | Army base might house migrant children | Fauci scolds military on vaccine White House open to reforming war powers amid bipartisan push Senators introduce bill creating technology partnerships to compete with China MORE (R-Ind.) and Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonDeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Republicans blast Pentagon policy nominee over tweets, Iran nuclear deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers face Capitol threat as senators line up votes for relief bill MORE (R-Ark.), another White House hopeful, early last month during a debate on the Senate budget resolution. However, the Democratic caucus stayed unified on Saturday in defeating the Republican amendment.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Republicans voted for it.

“This amendment before us today provides that the stimulus checks should not go to illegal aliens in this country,” Cruz said while introducing the amendment. “The question for the American people to answer is, ‘Should your money, should taxpayer money be sent, $1,400, to every illegal alien in America?’”

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Dick DurbinDemocrats break COVID-19 impasse with deal on jobless benefits COVID-19 relief debate stalls in Senate amid Democratic drama Democrats close in on deal to provide tax relief for unemployment recipients MORE (Ill.) slammed the measure while accusing Cruz of exaggerating the flow of stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants. He pointed out that the pending $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill treats payments to families with undocumented immigrant members the same way as the $900 billion relief bill passed by the then-GOP controlled Senate in December and signed into law by then-President Trump Donald TrumpTrump announces new tranche of endorsements DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Lawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food MORE.

“The statement of the senator from Texas is just plain false. False! Let me be clear, undocumented immigrants do not have Social Security numbers and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks,” he said.

Durbin accused Cruz and other Republicans of trying to collect political ammo for the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They want to be able to give speeches that say the checks go to undocumented people,” he said, accusing Cruz of trying to “rile people up over something that is not true.”

Eight Democrats voted for a similar effort sponsored by Young and Cotton to establish a reserve fund to bar illegal immigrants from receiving economic impact payments or other direct temporary assistance.

They were Sens. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanThe eight Democrats who voted ‘no’ on minimum wage Justice Democrats call moderates’ votes against minimum wage hike ‘unconscionable’ Senate rejects Sanders minimum wage hike MORE (D-N.H.), John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Third approved vaccine distributed to Americans Democrats hesitant to raise taxes amid pandemic The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s second impeachment trial begins MORE (D-Colo.), Mark KellyMark KellyThe eight Democrats who voted ‘no’ on minimum wage Democratic centrists flex power on Biden legislation GOP targets Manchin, Sinema, Kelly on Becerra MORE (D-Ariz.), Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSenate Democrats vote to provide 0 unemployment benefits into September Senate GOP gets short-lived win on unemployment fight McConnell makes failed bid to adjourn Senate after hours-long delay MORE (D-W.Va.), Gary Peters Gary PetersDemocratic centrists flex power on Biden legislation Alarming threat prompts early exit, underscoring security fears Five takeaways from dramatic Capitol security hearing MORE (D-Mich.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowDemocratic centrists flex power on Biden legislation Democrats cut deals to bolster support for relief bill Senate Democrats offer fresh support for embattled Tanden MORE (D-Mich.) and Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterDemocrats break COVID-19 impasse with deal on jobless benefits The eight Democrats who voted ‘no’ on minimum wage COVID-19 relief debate stalls in Senate amid Democratic drama MORE (D-Mont.).

The amendment to the Senate budget resolution was later stripped out by a substitute amendment offered by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food Ron Johnson forces reading of 628-page Senate coronavirus relief bill on floor Senate panel splits along party lines on Becerra MORE (D-N.Y.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

