Senator Rand Paul forced Democrats to remove a coronavirus relief bill provision that would have allowed every Planned Parenthood in the nation to receive money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Senator Paul said that the Democrats were attempting to “fund their radical agenda on the taxpayers’ backs.”

“Democrats knew this was never about COVID relief or helping small businesses,” Paul told Fox News. “It was a shameless attempt to fund their radical agenda on the taxpayers’ backs, and I was successful in preventing that from happening by stopping these funds from going to abortion mills.”

The Democrats plan was to treat individual Planned Parenthood locations as “separate and distinct entities,” making each one eligible for federal assistance under the PPP.

Fox reports that “Paul’s office pointed to the ‘original congressional intent’ of the PPP — established last year at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — which was to limit large and well-financed groups from receiving a loan and instead provide relief to small businesses affected by COVID-19.”

When reached for comment, Planned Parenthood called it a “political attack.”

“While Congressional Republicans continue to focus on baseless political attacks in the middle of a public health crisis, Planned Parenthoodhealth centers across the country continue to provide essential healthcare in their communities,” Jacqueline Ayers, the vice president of government relations & public policy at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told Fox News. “Now is the time for everyone to come together to address this pandemic and pass much needed COVID-19relief, not for uninformed political attacks on access to essential health care.”

