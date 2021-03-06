https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541926-senators-pull-all-nighter-inching-toward-covid-19-relief-vote

Senators worked throughout the night Friday into Saturday as the chamber considered various amendments to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with a final vote expected later in the day.

The chamber is holding a marathon voting session known as a vote-a-rama, where any senator can force a vote on potential changes to the mammoth relief package. Democrats have rejected a series of proposed GOP changes to the bill.

Debate was held up on Friday for nearly 12 hours as Democratic leaders scrambled to save the relief proposal, the first major piece of legislation pushed by President BidenJoe BidenSenate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Ex-Trump appointee arrested in Capitol riot complains he won’t be able to sleep in jail Biden helps broker Senate deal on unemployment benefits MORE since he took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell makes failed bid to adjourn Senate after hours-long delay Paul Ryan to host fundraiser for Cheney amid GOP tensions Senate Democrats near deal to reduce jobless boost to 0 MORE (R-Ky.) made an unsuccessful push before midnight to adjourn the Senate until Saturday, punting debate on the bill after it sat in limbo for hours as Democrats tried to put together a proposal that all 50 Democrats could back.

“They want to begin the vote-a-rama that could have been done in daylight because of their own confusion and the challenges of getting together 50 people to agree on something when they could have doing it quicker on a bipartisan basis,” McConnell said. “So rather than start the voting at five minutes to 11, I move to adjourn until 10 a.m.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats, who hold a slim majority in the chamber, voted down the effort.

“I don’t care how long it takes or if it’s inconvenient. We are about to pass one of the most popular and important pieces of federal legislation in decades. I’m a happy warrior,” Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzMinimum wage setback revives progressive calls to nix Senate filibuster Little known Senate referee to play major role on Biden relief plan Bipartisan group of lawmakers proposes bill to lift rule putting major financial burden on USPS MORE (D-Hawaii) tweeted shortly before 2 a.m.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food Ron Johnson forces reading of 628-page Senate coronavirus relief bill on floor Senate panel splits along party lines on Becerra MORE (D-N.Y.) pushed to negotiate a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSenate Democrats vote to provide 0 unemployment benefits into September Senate GOP gets short-lived win on unemployment fight McConnell makes failed bid to adjourn Senate after hours-long delay MORE (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits, with Senate Democrats announcing an agreement Friday night after the hours-long delay.

Biden also got involved in talks to help break the impasse, with senators saying he called Manchin directly to help get him to back the proposal supported by the rest of the Democratic caucus.

The agreement reached by Democrats would provide a $300 per week unemployment payment through Sept. 6 and make the first $10,200 of benefits non-taxable for households that have an income below $150,000.

That amendment, from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenSenate Democrats vote to provide 0 unemployment benefits into September Senate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Biden helps broker Senate deal on unemployment benefits MORE (D-Ore.), was adopted in a party-line vote of 50-49 early Saturday morning.

The chamber had previously held just one vote on whether to add a minimum wage hike to the COVID-19 package. That proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMcConnell makes failed bid to adjourn Senate after hours-long delay Senate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Democrats break COVID-19 impasse with deal on jobless benefits MORE (I-Vt.), raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, was rejected.

In keeping open the vote on the minimum wage proposal for almost 12 hours, Democrats set a new record for the longest vote in modern Senate history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

