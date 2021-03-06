https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/06/singer-john-rich-posts-photo-of-mask-overkill-from-his-buddys-flight-with-a-bonus-dig-from-rep-mtg/

Singer John Rich posted this photo from his buddy’s flight on Friday. Can you say, “mask overkill”? Sheesh:

A buddy of mine is flying home, caught this dandy of a pic😂 Wow. #MaskGogglesFaceShield pic.twitter.com/CtqAbZ6AmI — John Rich (@johnrich) March 6, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene added that “this type of look concealing one’s identity was once considered criminal or possibly terrorists”:

This type of look concealing one’s identity was once considered criminal or possibly terrorists. Now if you walk around with your face uncovered, you’re considered the criminal. https://t.co/5MQM9LWUdK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 6, 2021

In response to Rich’s photo, this user posts a photo allegedly from her flight from Newark to Los Angeles:

On my flight from Newark to LA. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WQw6axgpMl — Regina (@DivaContractor) March 6, 2021

And another one in Detroit, too:

Got this one in Detroit airport. pic.twitter.com/G8iSoZFqHX — OldChunkOfCoal (@deuce_bob) March 6, 2021

This man is worried about Covid AND concussions maybe?

Saw this guy at the Denver airport..he ended up on my flight…🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bt1Uch6i4D — Andie Wild (@wild_goaliemom1) March 6, 2021

Eventually, we’ll get back to normal. We hope, anyway.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

