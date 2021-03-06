https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/06/singer-john-rich-posts-photo-of-mask-overkill-from-his-buddys-flight-with-a-bonus-dig-from-rep-mtg/

Singer John Rich posted this photo from his buddy’s flight on Friday. Can you say, “mask overkill”? Sheesh:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene added that “this type of look concealing one’s identity was once considered criminal or possibly terrorists”:

In response to Rich’s photo, this user posts a photo allegedly from her flight from Newark to Los Angeles:

And another one in Detroit, too:

This man is worried about Covid AND concussions maybe?

Eventually, we’ll get back to normal. We hope, anyway.

