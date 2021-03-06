http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ciRMtQUHAQY/

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found groups of migrants locked inside the cargo area of a U-Haul truck and two tractor-trailers. The migrants had no means of escape.

Eagle Pass South Station agents assigned to the Highway 57 immigration checkpoint near Eagle Pass, Texas, on March 3 stopped a U-Haul truck for an immigration check. Agents conducted a search of the truck’s cargo area and found several migrants packed inside, according to a tweet from Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero.

Eagle Pass South Station agents stopped this truck Wednesday, discovering several illegal aliens trapped in the storage area. With no way to exit the vehicle and no seatbelts, the dangers of this smuggling attempt are clear. Luckily, no one was harmed during this attempt. pic.twitter.com/niLZu9usX1 — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) March 5, 2021

Chief Skero said there was no way for the migrants to exit the cargo area as the smugglers had secured the rear door. “Luckily, no one was harmed during this attempt,” he wrote.

Agents assigned to the Highway 77 immigration checkpoint on Friday observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. The agents searched the trailer and found four Honduran migrants who had been lock inside.

“This is the second smuggling attempt of this nature in as many days,” Chief Skero reported. “The people hidden in the storage area were unable to move freely, did not have access to seatbelts, and were unable to exit the vehicle on their own accord. It’s easy to imagine many ways in which this smugging attempt could have turned disastrous.”

