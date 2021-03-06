https://www.theepochtimes.com/socialist-policies-can-be-resisted-peacefully-if-people-do-not-lose-hope-trevor-loudon_3722828.html

When socialists try to conquer a country they first demoralize people and make them feel that it is impossible to resist or fight back, said author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon, who has been researching radical and terrorist groups and their covert influence on mainstream politics for more than 30 years.

However, people who love their country, uphold the Constitution, and traditional values make up the majority in America, representing the most economic power and the most votes, Loudon told The Epoch Times. They can win if they join forces to resist socialism in a peaceful way, he said.

When socialists carry out a revolution they try to demoralize people, shock them, make people feel there is no hope and little point in standing up against it, Loudon said.

“But a lot of this is based on bluff,” he added, saying that the majority of people in America love their country and its Constitution, they love God and want the best for their families. Those people “are still by far the majority in this country, they still have the most economic buying power, they still have the most votes.”

If this majority realizes that they have right on their side, then when they fight without resorting to violence they can prevail, Loudon explained. “The only way we can lose this is if we give up, and that’s what they’re trying to make us do,” he added.

The Road to Socialism

The communist wing inside the Democratic Party is the Congressional Progressive Caucus which was set up by the Communist Party USA and the Democratic Socialists of America, Loudon said. The caucus consists of 93 members of the House of Representatives and one senator.

Its members control many congressional committees and have introduced several socialist policies and ideas such as the Green New Deal, the $15 minimum wage, fracking bans, critical race theory, changes to voting procedures, and packing the Supreme Court, Loudon said.

Some policies currently being enacted attack freedom of religion and freedom of speech, he added.

For example, the Equality Act recently passed by the House prohibits churches from refusing to provide marriage services to homosexual couples even if it contradicts the church’s religious doctrine, Loudon said.

If someone expresses their belief that there are only two genders, it would also be considered breaking the act, Loudon said.

Another socialist policy introduced in February is the one-day “stand down” in the military ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to assess extremism and racism within the ranks of armed forces.

It is based on Marxism and it may lead to purging from the military Trump supporters, patriots, Christians, and those who can stand up for the Constitution, so the Army can be transformed into a left-wing military and used to control the country completely, Loudon said.

Also in February, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact tougher gun laws that would ban assault weapons and remove immunity for gun manufacturers.

Making gun manufacturers liable for gun violence “would end gun manufacture in the United States which would effectively end the Second Amendment,” Loudon said.

The purpose of the Second Amendment was not only to protect families and communities from criminals but also to put a check on the government.

Another socialist policy is Democrats’ plan “to bring over 50 percent of American landmass into government ownership within the next 25 years,” Loudon said. That process will be controlled by the Department of the Interior, he added.

Biden’s nominee for interior secretary is Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) who also is vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The petition supporting Haaland’s nomination was led by Judith LeBlanc, a member and a former vice-chair of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), as well as the director of the Native Organizers Alliance, Loudon said.

If Haaland is nominated, a communist party protege will oversee a massive seizure of land across the country, Loudon said.

Loudon criticized Biden’s executive orders, saying that they are going to implement “every element of the communist agenda.”

Among them are fully socialized health care and granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. which will increase the number of senators, making it easier for the Democrats to retain control of the Senate, Loudon said.

Shortly after taking office, Biden has undone several border security measures that the Trump administration had put into effect, including temporarily suspending deportations of illegal aliens, reversing President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from terror-prone countries, halting border wall construction, and issuing a sweeping immigration package to Congress that includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants.

“If Lenin was in the White House today he’d be doing exactly what Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris are doing. There would be no appreciable difference. This is Leninism,” Loudon commented.

Collaboration of States and Grassroots Movement

Loudon said that the communist agenda of the Democrats had to be stalled for the next two years “so there is a meaningful election in 2022.” To accomplish this Loudon advised that free states like Florida and Texas should form an alliance that could be joined by another 15 to 20 states and stretch from the Florida Keys to the Canadian border.

The purpose of the alliance would not be to secede but to exercise 10th Amendment rights by telling the federal government that the states will not do anything unconstitutional and will defy unconstitutional orders issued by it, Loudon said.

The 10th Amendment defines the relationship between federal and state governments: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

On a lower level, a grassroots movement needs to begin that will form a nationwide network joined by the Tea Party movement, the Trump movement, grassroots Republicans, and patriotic Democrats to “primary out” radical leftist candidates in both parties and promote MAGA (Make America Great Again) candidates, Loudon said.

There are about 80 million people who voted for Donald Trump and his agenda to Make America Great Again and they constitute the majority voting base, Loudon said. The base just needs to be organized similarly to how Democrats did it to elect their candidates, he added.

Loudon also advocates boycotting unpatriotic companies and supporting patriotic companies. “We have got the majority, we’ve got the buying power, the economic power, we just have to get organized and use it to resist this Marxist power grab,” Loudon said.

People need to realize that no one will help them if they do not help themselves so they need to work on the restoration of the country, Loudon said. “When we win. It will be a very sweet victory and it’ll be a very long-lasting victory because we’ve done it ourselves and not had someone else do it for us,” Loudon concluded.

Zachary Stieber and Charlotte Cuthbertson contributed to this report.

