https://www.oann.com/taxpayers-protection-alliance-on-jobs-report-covid-relief/
March 6, 2021
The monthly jobs report for February shows the U.S. added 379,000 jobs to the economy, as the Senate is gearing up to vote on the Democrat-led $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with the president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, David Williams, to get his reaction to the latest jobs numbers and what the COVID legislation means for the economy going forward.