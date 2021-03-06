https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/teaching-tolerance-says-the-dr-seuss-book-the-sneetches-is-actually-not-as-anti-racist-as-we-once-thought/

In all the brouhaha over Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to pull six of Theodor Geisel’s books because they’re “hurtful,” a lot of people have been pointing to other of his works. What about “The Sneetches”? The book in which the creatures with stars on their bellies and those without decide to overlook the difference and get along?

Gabriel Smith of Teaching Tolerance admits that they’ve used “The Sneetches” to teach anti-racist themes — but not anymore.

This is quite possibly one of the funniest things I’ve ever read in my life. pic.twitter.com/anL2kPYzG6 — the poor fish (@HenryDubbstep) March 6, 2021

If that screenshot is too difficult to read:

In light of this new information, you may wonder about Dr. Seuss books featuring non-human characters. At Teaching Tolerance, we’ve even featured anti-racist activities built around the Dr. Seuss book The Sneetches. But when we re-evaluated, we found that the story is actually not as “anti-racist” as we once thought. And it has some pretty intricate layers you and your students might consider, too. The solution to the story’s conflict is that the Plain-Belly Sneetches and Star-Bellied Sneetches simply get confused as to who is oppressed. As a result, they accept one another. This message of “acceptance” does not acknowledge structural power imbalances. It doesn’t address the idea that historical narratives impact present-day power structures. And instead of encouraging young readers to recognize and take action against injustice, the story promotes a race-neutral approach.

See? The modern approach to “anti-racism” would require the Star-Bellied Sneetches to acknowledge their privilege and the history of their privilege that has led to ongoing structural power imbalances and atone for it, eventually becoming star-traitors and finally star-abolitionists.

Smith also notes that the results of a study of Dr. Seuss books are “actually pretty bad”:

The researchers surveyed 50 Dr. Seuss books and concluded that, “of the 2,240 (identified) human characters, there are forty-five characters of color representing 2% of the total number of human characters.” Of the 45 characters, 43 exhibited behaviors and appearances that align with harmful and stereotypical Orientalist tropes. The remaining two human characters “are identified in the text as ‘African’ and both align with the theme of anti-Blackness.” It’s also important to note that each of the non-white characters is male and that they are all “presented in subservient, exotified, or dehumanized roles,” especially in their relation to white characters.

No wonder children of all races have been rejecting the works of Dr. Seuss for so long; they saw what we adults failed to see.

I can’t believe this is a real discussion going on🙄 — Sandra N. (@SandraHelena39) March 6, 2021

These are educational consultants to national k-12 programs, by the way….”but it was just those 6″ — N.W.O. Wolfpac Claims Adjustment (@ScaaronTheOwler) March 6, 2021

We can’t have people just accepting each other and not burning everything down — Quaesitor (@Quaesitor12) March 6, 2021

Nope … because that doesn’t address the structural racism that’s still present in everything around us.

“Historical narratives”, about non existent creatures? The author of that critique is so far up themselves that they have likely disappeared. Let children be children and enjoy the fantasy of books. — Colin Dunn (@ColinDunn2211) March 6, 2021

Went in with low expectations, but literally LOL’d. — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) March 6, 2021

This incessant need to make the world more just is nothing more than a God Complex. — Ashish Anand (@ashishanand) March 6, 2021

I’ve been warning my coworkers in education for years about neo-segregation style thinking and they act like I’m crazy, but to me it’s so obvious. — DaMac (@DaMac80) March 6, 2021

I wish I could still find this nonsense funny, but I have every expectation my kids will be taught something along these lines. — TimA (@TJAllon1) March 6, 2021

I think I’m gonna be sick. — Craig Counts (@CraigCounts) March 6, 2021

Until one realizes these people are in power & will happily & zestfully implement these policies. To lift from the bard, Coercion, thy name is anti-racism. — Paul Burrer (@paulburrer) March 6, 2021

This bitch is CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/Hh0Vs5SSYf — Ruth (@bouledenerfs_) March 6, 2021

That’s more of a capitalism out of control story IMHO. — porous Boris (@Gnome311) March 6, 2021

What’s ironic is that the Sneetches is traditionally left wing: the baddie is Sylvester McMonkey McBean, the capitalist who exploits and intensifies empty racial discord by selling a “star-off” and “star-on” machine. He’s like the cosmetics industry. — alexis (@alexisgallagher) March 6, 2021

No, he’s like the “anti-racism” grift being peddled by Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. Those seminars aren’t free you know.

And then what’s double ironic is that this criticism — that The Sneetches is problematic for not encouraging the Sneetches to form a kind of “race awareness” about their belly stars — is effectively on the side of the book’s baddie, McBean. — alexis (@alexisgallagher) March 6, 2021

Horrifying

Send this link to Jake Tapper — Perfesser Getz (@nealgetz) March 6, 2021

Sounds like Dr. Seuss was “woke” but just not “woke” enough. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) March 6, 2021

There is no such think as “Woke Enough” to the woke. It’s a crab bucket. — Dr. Mauser (@Dr_Mauser) March 6, 2021

I can’t believe this pseudoscience has convinced a notable amount of the social sciences and the corporate world that it isn’t just a legitimate science, but the solution to the racial issues in the US. It’s creating more racial issues and hatred than it solves. — TechSceptic (@TechSceptic) March 6, 2021

These folks don’t realize that race neutral is the goal. The opposite of racist isn’t antiracist, it’s race neutral. — Jed Bentley (@JedBentley) March 6, 2021

That type of common sense will get you banned around here, sir… — A West (@_sweet_cleats_) March 6, 2021

“Race neutral” is evidently a problem… Do these people realize how racist they are? — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) March 6, 2021

In other words, they’re terrified that the conclusion to that story might derail everything they’re trying to do if people are actually paying attention. lol — Selfless Thoughtful Human Delight (@SavageNoMore) March 6, 2021

The SPLC sends this trash propaganda magazine to the school I work at. I’m sure they send it to every school around the US. It’s as bad as you’d imagine it would be — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) March 6, 2021

I knew this was coming but holy shit I didn’t think they would actually argue it. — Rin Aldrin (@RinAldrin) March 6, 2021

But it’s only six books!

Related:

‘Stand down on this one’! CNN’s Jake Tapper gets dragged over thread on GOP reaction to Dr. Seuss cancel culture https://t.co/zBOWLCOY66 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

