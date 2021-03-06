https://onenewsnow.com/sports/2021/03/05/texas-aiming-to-join-others-in-protecting-womens-sports

As lawmakers in several other states have done, those in Texas have introduced legislation to keep biological men from competing against female athletes. An attorney in the Lone Star State says the issue isn’t complicated at all.

States across the U.S. have filed or are filing bills protecting females’ sports from biological males claiming to be female. As reported by One News Now, the Republican governor of Mississippi plans to sign his state’s Fairness Act in the next few days – and lawmakers in Arkansas have introduced similar legislation defending women’s-only sports. At the federal level, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has introduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act; and a bipartisan bill was introduced in the House in mid-December.

Two bills have now been filed – one in the Texas House and one in the Senate – by conservatives who are seeking to protect the fairness in women’s sports. Jonathan Saenz, president of Texas Values, says the legislation coming out of Austin (HB1458 / SB373) is very straightforward.

“This legislation would make it clear that biological males have to compete in sports for men – and that if you wanted to compete in women’s sports, you cannot be a biological male. It’s that simple,” says Saenz.

LGBTQ advocates claim such efforts by Texas and other states just spread fear about transgender children. Saenz disagrees, pointing out there’s strong support for Lone Star legislation.

“The fact that you’ve got a bill filed in the House and in the Senate on this issue is very important,” says the attorney. “And so that momentum in the direction of getting this bill passed is something that, I think, is just going to continue to increase.”

GOP lawmakers in Texas also filed a bill to protect minors from taking life-altering medications, such as puberty blockers, and undergoing “sex-change” surgery.