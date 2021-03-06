http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xcLwIi0DwsA/the-short-answer-is-chutzpah.php

The other day, a reporter asked Andrew Cuomo whether he had taken training regarding sexual harassment. He replied, “the short answer is yes.”

It may be, however, that the even shorter answer is no.

Charlotte Bennett, who has accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her, claims she overheard Cuomo’s office director Stephanie Benton complaining about having to take the training for the governor. If true, I think it’s pretty funny. And telling.

Many men who have taken sex harassment training must probably wished they could have delegated that duty. Few would have thought of delegating it to a woman.

Having practiced in the this area of law, I was happy to receive the training just to see what a session looked like. The bonus occurred one of the firm’s old bulls, whose body language showed his disgust with being there, challenged the trainer, a man, and was made to look like a fool.

This type of training is not a waste of time. Sexual harassment is a real problem in the workplace. Granted, its meaning is being stretched to encompass behavior that ought not give rise to litigation, and maybe to encompass even behavior that isn’t improper. But that’s all the more reason to receive training, so as to avoid traps for the unwary.

Via John Sexton at Hot Air.

