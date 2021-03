https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/tom-brady-rookie-card-fetches-record-1-32-million/

(OUTKICK) – Tom Brady, 43, has managed to keep winning big at a ripe old football age, and that has translated into big money for people other than just Brady.

As relayed by ESPN, a Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace on Thursday — a record amount for a football card.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card was purchased by James Park, who is both an ardent card collector and a Brady fan.

