https://justthenews.com/government/top-democratic-new-york-state-lawmakers-call-gov-cuomo-resign?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces allegations regarding sexual harassment and issues pertaining to nursing home deaths, the Empire State’s Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a fellow Democrat, has released a statement calling for Cuomo to step down.

“Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” Stewart-Cousins said. “We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project. New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Gov. Cuomo must resign.”

Another prominent state Democratic lawmaker, New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, put out a statement saying that Cuomo should consider if he can effectively fulfill the needs of people in the state.

“The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else,” Heastie said. “I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor’s ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

State Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy senate majority leader, echoed the New York state senate majority leader’s call for Cuomo’s resignation.

“Thank you @AndreaSCousins. You continue to inspire,” Gianaris wrote on Twitter. “I stand with you in calling for Governor Cuomo to resign so we can move our state forward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

