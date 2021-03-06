https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trump-announces-3-endorsements/

On Friday night, Trump announced three more endorsements.

He endorsed South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, and Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, who is running for Arkansas Attorney General.

From The Hill:

Former President Trump released a new tranche of endorsements as he asserts himself as the leader of the Republican Party going into the 2022 midterms. In a trio of endorsements Friday evening, Trump announced his support for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo (R), both of whom are running for reelection, and Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R), who is running to be his state's attorney general. In his endorsements, Trump cast the lawmakers as staunch supporters of an array of conservative values, touting their stances on immigration, gun rights and more.

Trump has promised to be an active force in the 2022 election.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump was going to start vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s endorsement is the most sought-after thing among Republican candidates.

An endorsement from Trump means you will likely win your primary.

An Axios poll found that Trump still enjoys massive support among the base of the Republican party.

New Axios/Ipsos poll: among Trump supporters, 92% want him to be the 2024 nominee. Reflects other similar polling showing over 90% would vote for him again right now. The GOP transforms into an America First workers’ movement. pic.twitter.com/jDATM7ydkK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 14, 2021

