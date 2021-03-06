https://www.oann.com/univ-of-mich-locks-out-students-for-not-taking-required-covid-19-tests/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=univ-of-mich-locks-out-students-for-not-taking-required-covid-19-tests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

The University of Michigan blocked more than 300 of its own students out of non-residential buildings. This week, the school announced it deactivated 375 students’ M-Cards after they failed to comply with mandatory COVID testing. Since the start of the semester, U-M has required its students living on-campus to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

.@UMichStudents: Don’t forget to sign up for your weekly #COVID19 test! Sunday appointments are still available at the IMSB. Schedule today ➡️https://t.co/mHED8o2XSA pic.twitter.com/KQVjRG3iZD — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 6, 2021

According to officials, the decision to deactivate the M-Cards came after multiple failed attempts to reach the undergraduates. Officials added the deactivation would not interfere with access to residence halls.

In order to regain access, students must either get tested or submit an exemption request. School officials added about 98 percent of undergraduate students living on campus have followed the university’s testing requirement.

