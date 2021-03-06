https://www.oann.com/univ-of-mich-locks-out-students-for-not-taking-required-covid-19-tests/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=univ-of-mich-locks-out-students-for-not-taking-required-covid-19-tests

ANN ARBOR, MI - JANUARY 17: Students walk across the University of Michigan campus January 17, 2003 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The university's admissions policy is the subject of a U.S. Supreme Court case. U.S. President George W. Bush opposes the university's affirmative action program. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Students walk across the University of Michigan campus. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

The University of Michigan blocked more than 300 of its own students out of non-residential buildings.  This week, the school announced it deactivated 375 students’ M-Cards after they failed to comply with mandatory COVID testing. Since the start of the semester, U-M has required its students living on-campus to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

According to officials, the decision to deactivate the M-Cards came after multiple failed attempts to reach the undergraduates. Officials added the deactivation would not interfere with access to residence halls.

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the campus before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan Wolverines on September 11, 2004 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Michigan 28-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

University of Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In order to regain access, students must either get tested or submit an exemption request. School officials added about 98 percent of undergraduate students living on campus have followed the university’s testing requirement.

