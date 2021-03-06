https://www.oann.com/utah-legislature-approves-lifting-mask-mandate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=utah-legislature-approves-lifting-mask-mandate

Utah legislature decided to end the statewide mask mandate as soon as April. On Friday, state lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the “Pandemic Endgame,” which will lift health restrictions after the state reaches certain thresholds and case rates.

However, officials said masks will still be required in schools and large gatherings. Governor Spencer Cox (R) said he’s willing to sign the measure and added the state will have about 1.5 million vaccines by the first week of April.

“The original bill had the mandate ending immediately and so this was a big push for us,” Gov. Cox stated. “Look, we’re vaccinating 25,000 people every day and we want to get through the most vulnerable. We will be through the most vulnerable by April 10, so we feel much better about where the bill is right now.”

The mandate is set to be lifted on April 10. Utah followed Texas, Mississippi and multiple other states that have eased coronavirus restrictions.

