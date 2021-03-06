https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-the-anti-lockdown-anti-woke-actor-running-for-london-mayor-exclusive-with-laurence-fox_3723552.html
Video: The Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Woke Actor Running for London Mayor: Exclusive with Laurence Fox
Today, we sit down for an exclusive interview with Laurence Fox, the anti-woke, anti-lockdown UK actor and singer who just announced today that he’s running for London mayor. He’s a champion of free speech and founder of the Reclaim Party in the United Kingdom.
