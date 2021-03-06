https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/violent-antifa-blm-thugs-attack-trump-supporters-manhattan-rally-seven-arrested-video/

Trump supporters held a march for President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Friday.
The peaceful demonstration was interrupted by violent Antifa-BLM activists.


The Trump supporters unfurled a giant Demon Pelosi banner during their march in Manhattan.

At least one supporter was wearing “Trump 2024” T-shirts.

The protest was broken up by antifa-BLM thugs who attacked the peaceful Trump protesters.
At least 6 Antifa goons were arrested.

The protesters went after the Trump supporters, even the gay Trump supporters.

