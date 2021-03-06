https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/watch-cute-young-children-burn-face-masks-outside-idaho-state-capitol-shouting-destroy/

A group of adorable young children did not hold back their feelings about face masks outside the Idaho State Capitol on Saturday.

The kids were filmed tossing masks into a fire while shouting “destroy them!”

Several hundred people attended the mask burning protest on the Capitol steps.

TRENDING: Ben Stein Issues WARNING: Suffers Severe Side Effects from COVID Vaccine DAYS AFTER Getting Shot (VIDEO)

Parents encouraging kids to burn masks on Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/VOYfOYqwwt — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Parents and children burning masks on the Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/YUdORarvX6 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

A couple hundred people, including lieutenant gov and at least three lawmakers at today’s mask burning protest in Boise. pic.twitter.com/gt0i0PIYZN — Heath Druzin (@HDruzin) March 6, 2021

This is so epic! pic.twitter.com/PJXFsn7EPk — Dave Reilly (@realDaveReilly) March 6, 2021

We don’t need masks or tyrannical lockdowns in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho!#MaskBurning pic.twitter.com/MW2BOLhkpi — Dave Reilly (@realDaveReilly) March 6, 2021

The kids were all smiles as they gleefully tossed the masks into the barrel to burn.

Children and teens have likely been the hardest hit psychologically by the pandemic and subsequent mask mandates, lockdowns and school shut downs.

Child psychiatrists have been warning of increased suicide risk among youths during these awful times. NPR reports that along with a spike in suicide, “many suicidal children have been showing up in hospital emergency departments, and more kids are needing in-patient care after serious suicide attempts.”

Most children who contract COVID have very mild symptoms — leaving many worried that the prevention may be worse for this generation’s kids than the virus itself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

