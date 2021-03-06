https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/watch-rep-ilhan-omar-says-disappointed-dems-sending-money-less-people-trump-administration/

Rep. Ilhan Omar said during a CNN appearance on Friday that she is really disappointed that the Democratic Party is “sending money to less people than the Trump administration” did.

Speaking to CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Omar said that “this is not the promise that we made.”

“We obviously are now ultimately sending money to less people than the Trump administration,” Omar said. “This is not the promise that we made… Ultimately it is a failure when we compromise ourselves out of delivering on behalf of the American people and in keeping our propositions.”

"You're saying that Trump wanted to deliver more in the way of checks for Americans than Biden?" Keilar asked.

"Yeah," Omar said.

“The last checks that we were able to send had given, you know, 17 million more people than we will ultimately do with the caps now. And that, you know, is going to be something that we’re going to have to explain, and I don’t know if many of us have a logical explanation on why we are delivering less than what the Republicans were willing to compromise us on delivering on to the American people,” she added.

It not good politics for Democrats to decide they would take needed relief away from 17 million Americans. They didn’t allow Republicans reduce income threshold last yr. We must fight to get relief to as many people as possible.https://t.co/cpCeNY2byZ pic.twitter.com/MHdBFoRsYi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 5, 2021

“We’re not going to be able to blame Republicans for our inability to deliver on the promises that we made.”

